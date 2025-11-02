Was This The Best Weekend Of Sports Of The Year?

There are some weekends of sports where it seems like everything that happens over the two days is scintillating action.

We got one of those this week.

First, we had college football. Vanderbilt and Texas was electric. Florida and Georgia came down to the wire and was riddled with controversy. SMU stunned Miami in overtime. Ranked Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Cincinnati all got upset. Michigan, USC, and Virginia all escaped with their lives in unexpectedly tight games.

If you are a college football fan, you had a buffet of insane games to feast on for about 12 hours straight.

But that wasn’t where all the great football action stopped. Sunday’s NFL action was just as good.

Nine of 12 games on Sunday were decided by one score. The Bears and Bengals combined to put up 89 points in a thriller (a game in which Caleb Williams caught a touchdown). The Packers got upset by the lowly Panthers. Jaguars kicker Cam Little booted a record-breaking field goal in a game that went to overtime.

I mean seriously, does it get any better than that?

Actually, yes.

Thanks to the Blue Jays and Dodgers, we saw one of the most epic conclusions to a World Series in the 120+ years of the event. Wild defensive plays occurred. The big name sluggers on each team showed up in clutch moments. A nine-hole hitter (Miguel Rojas) saved Los Angeles’ season in the bottom of the ninth.

And after 11 innings, the Dodgers emerged victorious.

Lay aside the narratives that the "Blue Jays were only there because of luck" or the "Dodgers simply bought a title" for just one second and realize this: that was one of the most insane ways to end a series ever. Only one tops that game in my mind, and that was Game 7 of the 2016 edition between the Cubs and the Indians.

Regardless, it was a fitting cherry on top of a delicious sundae of sports content, perhaps the best of the year. It’s times like these where you just sit back and consider it a privilege to be a fan.

And that you can’t wait for more.