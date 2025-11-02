Bears Use A Lot More Than Caleb Williams To Get Passing Game Going Against Bengals

I’m going to state the most obvious thing you’ll hear all day: the starting quarterback is the guy that spearheads the passing attack in a football game.

Groundbreaking stuff, I know. It’s this depth of knowledge that has allowed me to do well in my sports writing career.

But if the starting quarterback is doing the majority of the chucking downfield, why on Earth were the Chicago Bears using literally everyone they had — not just Caleb Williams — Sunday?

I mean look at this play. Tight end Cole Kmet was literally lining up under center, playing catch with Williams in the backfield, and then standing like a seasoned passer and finding guys over the middle.

Cool, but that’s just one play. Well, it happened multiple times.

In the fourth quarter, Williams threw a pass to Tyson Bagent…who then promptly threw it back to Williams for his second catch of the day. And his yards after the catch would make any wide receivers coach proud.

I said that was his second catch of the day. What was his first, you may ask?

It was a beauty, I can tell you that.

After a reverse pitch that involved Rome Odunze and DJ Moore, Williams caught a pass from Moore for his first receiving touchdown of his career.

I guess Williams might need to get a part-time job as a receiver!

All told, he finished the day with two receptions for 22 yards and a score. Oh, and he also threw 280 yards and three touchdowns in his more traditional role as a quarterback, including this strike to Colston Loveland that ended up being the game-winner.

Talk about a banner day for the offense.

In a 47-42 game, you need everything you can get from your passing game. Williams certainly provided a huge spark - as did a few other unlikely characters in the most unexpected way.