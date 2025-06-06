These Are The Best Three Sounds In All Of Sports, And No. 1 Is A Classic

The swish of a basketball net.

A linebacker decking a wide receiver.

The clanging of pins after a perfect strike.

All of these, and many more, are just a few of the sounds that make watching sports so great. Each one elicits various reactions from fans, and we all have our favorites.

But which ones are the best? Admittedly, this is a subjective question, but I am here to present some sounds that are sure to be in the top 10 of any list.

With that, let’s look at my top three.

No. 3 - A Hockey Slapshot

Who would’ve thought that fiber hitting rubber could produce such a beautiful sound?

Whether it’s from Alex Ovechkin at his trademark spot, or Victor Hedman firing from the point, a well-struck slap shot is undoubtedly the best thing you could hear on ice.

(Hearing the cheers of the players after winning the Stanley Cup is great too, but I digress).

It’s shrill enough to hear over the chaos of the players on the ice, and you know it’s going to produce a wicked shot the better it sounds.

No. 2 - A Pack Of Racecars

Somewhere, OutKick’s Zach Dean is grinning from ear to ear.

What’s better than one 850 horsepower engine revving at about 200 mph? 40-plus other racecars doing the exact same thing.

I don’t watch racing that often, but when I do, my favorite shot is when the camera just sits still and watches those drivers try to break the sound barrier.

Man, that’ll get the adrenaline pumping.

No. 1 - A Homerun Swing

It’s the sound that American sports fans have enjoyed for generations - and the one that’s unequivocally the best.

Hitting a baseball is the single hardest thing to do in sports, and hitting one that travels 320ish feet is even harder. When a ball is struck well, it creates sound waves that are sent straight from heaven itself.

If you told me that the only thing I could experience from the game of baseball for the rest of my life was the audio of home run swings, I would be perfectly content.

What's your favorite sports sound? Let me know: john.simmons@outkick.com.