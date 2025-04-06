Sports World Reacts To Ovechkin Becoming The NHL's All-Time Leading Goal-Scorer

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has the sports world talking after becoming the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer .

Ovechkin's power play goal in the second period on Sunday against the New York Islanders gave him 895 for his career and put him past Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record.

After the historic moment, the Islanders played a video montage of celebrities and athletes that congratulated him for the historic achievement.

The full list included :

Hockey Legends:

Sydney Crosby

Jaromir Jagr

Brett Hull

Phil Esposito

Many former Capitals teammates, including Nicklas Backstrom

Other athletes:

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Commander QB Jayden Daniels

MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter

Olympic athletes Michael Phelps and Simone Biles

Tennis legend Roger Federer

WWE Wrestler Cody Rhodes

Actors/Musicians:

Snoop Dogg

Vince Vaughn

Danny DeVito

On social media, every major D.C. pro sports team congratulated the city's biggest sports star.

Current NHL stars also heaped praise on "The Great 8."

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and forward Brayden Schenn:

Boston Bruins All-Star David Pastrnak:

Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson:

Flyers forward and former Ovechkin teammate Garnett Hathaway.

Many other hockey teams gave a shout-out to the Capitals forward. However, it was the Carolina Hurricanes, a Metropolitan Division rival, who had the most creative and humorous reaction to the moment.

On Thursday, the two team are scheduled to face off, and had Ovechkin not scored against the Islanders, he could have done it against the Hurricanes. Thanks to his work on Sunday, Carolina found a huge sense of reprieve.

Way to be honest, Carolina.

ESPN's Pat McAfee was in full form when he posted about the goal.

What an iconic moment for the sport. Everyone will always remember the day when Alex Ovechkin became the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.