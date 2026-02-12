Bella Twins Want A Tag Team Match Against Caitlin Clark & Sophie Cunningham

Nikki and Bree Garcia vs. two WNBA stars at Wrestlemania? Yes, please.

I don't throw the ol' "break the internet" cliché around often. But this… this might actually do it.

In a red carpet interview with Yahoo! Sports this week, the Bella Twins — a.k.a. Nikki and Brie Garcia — called out their ideal tag team opponents: Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

"Sophie and Caitlin versus the Bellas," Nikki said. "Book it, Wrestlemania!"

Can you imagine?

And this isn't the first time those two WNBA stars have been mentioned in wrestling circles.

Last summer, Cunningham received a pro wrestling endorsement from Women of Wrestling (WOW). Speaking on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, WOW founder and co-owner David McLane singled out the WNBA vet as a natural fit for the ring — especially given her role as Clark's "enforcer."

"She's the Marty McSorley to Wayne Gretzky," McLane said, "and she is a stunning athlete."

Cunningham discussed her longtime love of professional wrestling during an episode of her Show Me Something podcast in December and even teased the idea of stepping into the WWE ring herself.

Back in 2024, Clark got some praise from WWE superstar Seth Rollins during an appearance on ESPN.

"I'm a Bulls fan as well, so I don't want to get blasphemous here, but it's Jordanesque," he said of Clark's game. "She's changed the game. I'm not saying anybody's as good as Michael Jordan. But from an optics perspective, the amount of eyes she has put on the sport has been incredible."

Of course, both Clark and Cunningham are coming off injuries last year, and (theoretically) they have a WNBA season to prepare for. So it's unlikely we'll actually see them in the ring during Wrestlemania in April.

But maybe someday they'll take up the Bella Twins on their offer. We hope, anyway.