Sophie Cunningham Gets Fired Up Talking Wrestling, Teases Possible WWE Career Move

While reminiscing about John Cena and her lifelong love of WWE, the WNBA star said she might just step into the ring herself.

Sophie Cunningham might have a future in professional wrestling — and she sure sounds like she's considering it.

During the latest episode of her Show Me Something podcast with co-host West Wilson, the WNBA star lit up while discussing John Cena's retirement and her longtime love of WWE.

"I grew up on that sh*t. WWE baby!" Cunningham said. "Me and [my sister] Lindsey used to wrestle all the time, and our parents would have to call it. But like Kane, Hulk. Oh my God. I used to watch the Hulk all the time, the reality TV show. But John Cena was just the absolute best, man."

That's when she teased the idea of stepping into the WWE ring herself.

"They asked me to do it," she told Wilson. "You know, maybe after I retire or off-season, maybe us two will be the new WWE duo."

Wilson, however, was far less fired up about this idea.

"I don't know I was a very thoughtful child, and I knew it was fake," Wilson said. "I just could never buy into it."

Despite Wilson's lukewarm response, Cunningham is all in — saying her fans would be "amped up" if she took up a second career in the WWE. And she's not wrong about that one.

Cunningham's WWE comments were clearly playful, but they aren't coming out of nowhere.

Over the summer, she received a very real pro wrestling endorsement from Women of Wrestling (WOW). Speaking on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, WOW founder and co-owner David McLane singled Cunningham out as a natural fit for the ring.

"And Caitlin Clark has an enforcer," McLane said, referring to Sophie. "She's the Marty McSorley to Wayne Gretzky, and she is a stunning athlete."

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who is also a WOW co-owner, echoed that sentiment in a post on X.

"We would love to have [Sophie Cunningham] join us at @wowsuperheroes," Buss wrote. "She is talented, dedicated and a fierce competitor!!"

At the time, Cunningham did not publicly respond to the WOW offer. But since then, her popularity both on and off the court has exploded. In addition to launching a podcast, the WNBA free agent landed major brand deals with Adidas, Arby's, Ring and Sun Cruiser. She's also signed on to play in the new high-paying overseas startup league, Project B.

Whether WWE or WOW is actually in her future remains to be seen. But if she chooses to pursue pro wrestling, Sophie Cunningham would be an absolute star.