Bears Fans Are Painting Their Nails & Drinking Matcha In Honor Of Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams’ signature pregame look has inspired Bears fans to embrace their inner QB1 as Chicago gears up for its biggest playoff game in years.

Caleb Williams has started a movement in the Windy City. A very pretty, very dainty movement.

The Chicago Bears are set to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday for a chance to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game, and fans are understandably excited. Last week's comeback victory against the Green Bay Packers — their bitter NFC North rival — was the Bears' first playoff win in 15 years.

And they have their QB1 to thank.

After a disappointing, 5-12 rookie season, Williams broke out in 2025 to claim the franchise's single-season passing record. He's carried the team to multiple fourth-quarter comeback wins and has earned the nickname, "Iceman."

Off the field, Williams has become known for his signature stadium arrivals: nails painted, wired headphones, green matcha drink in hand.

The Bears' quarterback plays every game with a fresh manicure, and — as we discovered last fall — sometimes goes to the same nail tech as WNBA star Angel Reese.

Of course, this isn't new. Williams was painting his nails even during his collegiate days at USC. And while the 24-year-old has been sufficiently mocked over the years for his nail art, it looks like Bears fans are starting to come around.

It's amazing how perceptions change when you're winning football games.

RELATED: Caleb Williams & Lil Wayne Call A Truce After Rapper's Bears-Packers Meltdown

Ahead of Sunday's divisional round game, Chicago fans have taken to social media to show off their Bears-themed mani-pedis in honor of Caleb.

But that's not the only Caleb Williams tribute happening in Chicago this weekend.

Fans are also adopting Williams' bright green pregame drink of choice, matcha. The green tea has become so popular, in fact, that the Bears announced they will offer a matcha cocktail at Sunday's game.

According to Levy Restaurants, "'WIRED IN' blends an earthy matcha with silky coconut milk and smooth rum served in a 16oz Chicago Bears cup. Tunnel vision - cool, calm and collected. Smooth as ice."

This is a lot of hype after one postseason win. We'll see how it works out for them.

Because on Sunday night, we'll either see Chicago fans celebrating in the streets… or a bunch of very sad grown men leaving Soldier Field with orange nails and matcha hangovers.