Angel Reese Defends Caleb Williams' Painted Nails: 'Doesn't Make Him Less Of A Man'

The Chicago Sky star says Bears quarterback Caleb Williams should express himself however he wants because he's a millionaire.

Angel Reese is ride-or-die for her manicure buddy, Caleb Williams.

On the latest episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast, the Chicago Sky forward defended the Chicago Bears quarterback, who caught heat again for painting his nails. This time, Williams has a thumb design inspired by the brand Lyrical Lemonade.

"I love Caleb's nails," Reese said. "And he just got them done again. He got Lyrical Lemonade on his thumb. My nail tech just sent it, and Caleb's gonna continue to do what he wants to do as he should, and he's a millionaire. There's people sitting behind the comments that I'm not gonna really clock your tea right now. But I said what I said."

Reese and Williams even share the same nail tech. Last month, the QB had "988" painted on his nails to raise awareness for mental health and the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

"His talent outside of the nails — that doesn't make him less talented than who he is, that doesn't make him less of a man," she said. "He wanted to show something that was really important, which is suicide awareness. And that is important."

Let the record show: Williams isn’t the first guy to rock a mani. Rockstars have been painting their nails for decades. So have baseball catchers. Dennis Rodman did it while the Chicago Bulls were raking in NBA championships. But because Williams carries a pink phone case and plays for a team that’s still trying to find its groove, he’s an easy target, I guess.

But Reese isn't having it.

"I think it's important to be able to be who you are in this world," Reese added. "Like, everybody cannot be the same person. And you can identify who you want to be and what you want to be in whatever way is possible."

Reese and Williams both grew up in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area and have been friends since long before they became pro athletes.