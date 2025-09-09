Angel Reese Slammed For Tweet On Caleb Williams’ Mental Health Nails

Fans blasted Reese’s wording, overshadowing Williams’ suicide awareness tribute on MNF.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese fumbled her choice of words while trying to praise Bears QB Caleb Williams’ suicide-prevention nail art … announcing on X that Williams' nail tech "KILLED it!"

Also, the Bears' QB sharing the same nail technician as a WNBA player? Odd days we're living in.

READ: Caleb Williams Spotlights Positive Cause During Primetime MNF Versus Vikings

Reese’s slangy cheer completely overshadowed the message. 

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. Photo: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky star reacted to Williams' nails on Tuesday with a fairly ridiculous reaction.

"Love this," Reese posted on X, adding, "My nail tech really wanted to do his nails & she KILLED it! So proud!"

Say what

Many saw the "KILLED it" slip as tone-deaf — especially on the heels of Reese’s recent suspension for "detrimental" comments that benched her against the Aces.

"Poor choice of words here…" one fan said in response.

Another said, "Yo how are you going to make this about you and not even TAG 'your' nail tech?!"

Williams’ manicure, highlighted during Monday Night Football against the Vikings, promoted a positive mental health initiative with a life-saving message, giving him a slight pass from his usual trend of painting his nails, which hasn't been the most popular move among sports fans.

Williams’ nail polish coincided with 9/8, the game date, which also echoed the suicide prevention hotline number (988).

In an era where words hit harder than highlights, Reese's line missed the mark worse than her layups.

