Caleb Williams Uses Painted Nails To Spotlight Suicide Prevention On MNF Against Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is using his signature nail art as he takes the field on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams has since continued his advocacy through the Caleb Cares Foundation, which focuses on anti-bullying, youth empowerment, and reducing the stigma around mental health.

The second-year QB showed off the suicide prevention ribbon and colors painted on his nails, along with "988" to promote the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

For Williams, the Week 1 gesture went beyond personal branding, which has been subject to ridicule at times.

But the timing is no accident.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and with the Bears hosting the Vikings in a high-profile divisional matchup, Williams knows the reach of his actions will extend well beyond Soldier Field.

Every time the cameras focus on his hands gripping the football, viewers will see more than just nail polish, but a lifeline.

Williams first drew national attention to the cause in 2022 while at USC, when he painted "988" across his fingers during World Mental Health Day.

That effort was part of a unique NIL partnership with the foundation promoting the 988 Lifeline, ensuring his message reached millions of viewers on game day.

Tonight, as Chicago looks to start the season strong against Minnesota, Williams’ performance will be one storyline.

But the message on his nails may prove just as impactful: hope, help and a reminder that no one has to face their struggles alone.

(The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential support 24/7 for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for loved ones. By dialing or texting 988, you’ll be connected with trained counselors who can listen, provide support, and connect you to resources in your area. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, depression, or emotional distress, call or text 988 anytime.)

