Caleb Williams & Lil Wayne Call A Truce After Rapper's Bears-Packers Meltdown

A few days after firing off an angry post-game tweet, the GRAMMY-winning rapper made peace with the Bears quarterback.

We can all rest easy tonight knowing Caleb Williams and Lil Wayne squashed their online beef.

Lil Wayne — or, as the government knows him, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — is a huge Green Bay Packers fan. So, he was not too happy when Williams led the Chicago Bears to a 31-27 comeback victory against Green Bay at Soldier Field on Saturday.

The game sent the Packers packing and sent the five-time GRAMMY-winning rapper spiraling.

"We just loss a playoff game to a [n-word] w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare ass!!!" Lil Wayne posted on X right after the game. "We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that."

I'm not going to embed that tweet (for obvious reasons). But Williams was unbothered by the nail-painting jab, responding with a simple: "❄️🦸🏽‍♂️ #DABEARS"

After reflecting for a few days, Lil Wayne must have realized he came on a little strong. On Wednesday, the rapper hopped back on X to extend an olive branch.

"Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me!" he wrote. "I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear."

Williams, again, responded graciously.

"Weez it's all love," the Bears QB wrote. "#BearDown tho"

Glad we got that settled.

Now, Caleb can shift his focus to Sunday night's divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams. And despite their social media truce, it's probably a safe bet that Lil Wayne will be cheering for L.A.