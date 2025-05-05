Basketball Fans React To Angel Reese's 2025 Met Gala Appearance

Caitlin Clark played basketball on Sunday, and Angel Reese attended the 2025 Met Gala on Monday night, which only means the WNBA season is near.

Reese, the Chicago Sky star and a prominent rival of Clark, made her second consecutive appearance at the Gala, which fell on the eve of her birthday this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.  (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

She showcased a bold look on the red carpet.

As noted earlier, Reese opted for a "Wednesday Addams" style, wearing a tuxedo-inspired dress and sleek, glossy hair.

The Bayou Barbie was also receiving comps to Betty Boop.

Reese also drew attention on the red carpet due to a large diamond ring on her finger. She has not mentioned a relationship or engagement recently, so speculation about a potential beau for Reese remains unconfirmed.

Reese seemed to enjoy the Gala in NYC on Monday, joined by recording artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii and others.

Megan Thee Stallion, Angel Reese at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

One question surrounding her Met Gala attendance: how did Reese manage to fork up $75,000 per ticket after speaking out about her WNBA salary?

