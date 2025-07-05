Did This Baltimore Orioles Broadcaster Really Not Know Who Oasis Was?!

There were two Baltimore Orioles television broadcasters calling Friday night's O's - Braves game. One of them was a die-hard Oasis fan, while the other claimed he didn't even know who they were!

The hilariously awkward but still awesome exchange began when lead MASN play-by-play voice Kevin Brown took time towards the end of the eventual Orioles 3-2 victory to shout out Oasis's return this weekend - a huge moment for music fans who never dreamed they'd get to see the feuding Gallagher brothers reunite on stage.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

"Can I just take one moment to say something before we’re done today?" Brown asked.

Analyst Ben McDonald responded, "Sure," before getting a spoonful of Oasis knowledge.

"This is a very special day for me and for a lot of friends of mine, and a lot of friends of ours across the pond. Yes, it’s a special day here in America. It’s July 4th. But it’s a special day in the United Kingdom because of the reunion after 16 years of Oasis. They are back today. First show in 16 years, Liam and Noel Gallagher, they’re back. They played Cardiff. Oasis are BACK BABY! They’re so back! And I’m seeing them in two months. I’m so excited. Happy Fourth of July, America, and to the U.K., we did it! Oasis back. We did it. Take that and put it in your five-gallon bucket!" Brown continued with as much excitement as a kid opening up Christmas presents.

… And then came analyst Ben McDonald.

OASIS REUNITED FRIDAY IN WALES

"Is this a movie or is this a band?" McDonald asked in perfect ‘rain on your parade’ fashion. "I'm confused."

Brown did not have any part of it and responded like a wife who had previously told her husband five times about what her friend's name was.

"You know it's a band!" Brown hilariously shouted. "You got to know it's a band! I've talked about Oasis before!"

"So why'd they break up? What was the reason? Did they get bored?" McDonald wondered.

"Liam threw a lot of stuff at Noel’s head, basically," Brown cheekily answered, to which McDonald responded, "Gosh, this sounds like a soap opera."

"You have no idea, my friend, you have no idea."

Maybe McDonald didn't! Let's not forget, he didn't know who Blink-182 was!

COMMENTS? THOUGHTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow