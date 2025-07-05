Oasis Survives First Show Back together As Gallagher Brothers Hug It Out

In front of over 70,000 rabid fans, Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis walked onstage together holding each other's hands high in the air before putting on a two-plus-hour set as if they hadn't missed a beat.

It's been 16 years since the massively popular '90s alt-rock band had even spoken to each other, let alone the thought of playing a show together. However, last August, the music world was shocked when Liam Gallagher reconciled with his older brother and announced the Oasis World Tour.

Fans from all over the world flew in to see the tour kick off (as well as whether the Gallagher brothers were going to play nice with each other), and were not disappointed. The band rocked a 23-song set that appropriately started with "Hello" and finished with an absolute three-song banger of an encore that included "Don't Look Back In Anger," "Wonderwall," and "Champagne Supernova."

Members of the crowd, many of whom began drinking 12-plus hours beforehand, were loud, rowdy, and rockin' out, while the band did so on stage. At one point, Noel Gallagher, who continued to play music after the band's 2009 high-profile breakup, began tearing up and getting emotional on stage.

NOEL GALLAGHER TEARED UP ON STAGE

"I love America and I love the Fourth of July, but there was no way I was missing this party," one American X account user wrote. Many others said the same thing about the band's first show back at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. Hundreds of thousands of other fans, not being able to make the trip, or afford the high tickets, watched alongside at home via bootleg streams being broadcast from fans' cell phones.

Just look how good "Don't Look Back In Anger" sounded and the crowd belting the lyrics out at the top of their lungs!

Or the back and forth ending vocals of Wonderwall, which would eventually lead to something nobody had on their 2025 music Bingo card: both Liam and Noel hugging it out!

Expect similar scenes on Saturday when the band plays another show in Cardiff before taking five days off and gearing up for what is going to be a historic run of shows in the band's home city of Manchester, England, and then Wembley Stadium.

The band then heads to the United States for just a handful of shows at Chicago's Soldier Field, East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., beginning on Sept. 1.

That is, of course, if they last that long, which is why there's even betting odds people can take on whether the band finishes its entire tour or if there will be another breakup.

One thing's for certain: both Liam and Noel Gallagher were all about the love of the fans and the music onstage Friday night in Cardiff!

