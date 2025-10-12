Baker Mayfield Furthers NFL MVP Case With Performance Against 49ers

Week 6 in the NFL is nearly complete, and there are two emerging NFL MVP candidates that no one saw coming: Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Baker Mayfield. Of the two, it's Mayfield who cemented the inside track with another incredible performance, this one coming against the San Francisco 49ers.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, the reigning MVP, is the favorite to take home the award for the second straight season. He belongs in the conversation, of course, but Mayfield should be the front-runner.

The Bucs quarterback showed his value in Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers, particularly after rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka left the game with a hamstring injury. With Egbuka down, Mayfield was missing his top four receiving targets. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were ruled out prior to the game and Jalen McMillan is on injured reserve. That's not even including Bucky Irving, the team's top running back, also missing the contest.

However, that didn't seem to bother Mayfield. During a ridiculous three-play stretch in the third quarter, Mayfield scrambled for a first down on third-and-14 where he somehow escaped a sack and broke multiple tackles en route to moving the sticks. Following a handoff to Sean Tucker that went nowhere, Mayfield hit Tez Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown strike. The throw was perfect, hitting Johnson in stride just inside the end zone.

That throw capped off a pivotal drive for the Buccaneers, who were in danger of punting the ball to the 49ers with a one-point lead if Mayfield didn't somehow pick up that first down. Instead, they took an eight-point lead that they would never relinquish.

Earlier in the game, Mayfield connected with Kameron Johnson on a 34-yard touchdown just before taking a massive hit from a 49ers defender. And, in true Mayfield style, he immediately talked trash to the San Francisco defense.

The team moved to 5-1 and, for the first time this year, it didn't trail in the second half. However, the 49ers did have a 10-7 lead in the second quarter, so Mayfield has led the team to five come-from-behind wins in six games.

Mayfield finished with 256 yards on 17-of-23 passing and two touchdowns against the 49ers. He was sacked just once and didn't turn the ball over.

For the season, Mayfield has completed 66% of his passes for 1,539 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's also rushed for 158 yards and is averaging 8.8 yards per carry (after removing kneel downs). Mayfield has turned the ball over only once, an interception against Philadelphia in Week 5.

No disrespect to the other NFL MVP contenders, but Mayfield is the most valuable player in the league right now.