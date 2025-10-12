Are The Indianapolis Colts Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders?

If I told you this was going to be a headline in Week 6 of the NFL season, you'd assume it was in the Babylon Bee, or something. But, no, the Indianapolis Colts are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and it's time to acknowledge that.

Sunday's performance wasn't the team's best, but it managed to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 31-27, to move to 5-1 on the season. Now, we must note that referees have helped the Colts in two big spots this season, including against Arizona. On the Cardinals' final offensive play of the game, it appeared that Colts defenders held tight end Trey McBride on fourth and goal.

Officials did not throw a flag; the Cardinals turned the ball over on downs, and the Colts ran out the clock to win the game. Should a foul have been called? You decide:

Recall that in Week 2, Indianapolis benefited from a controversial late penalty call against the Denver Broncos that allowed them to re-try a game-winning field goal (that was originally missed) which they converted.

All of that is to say, the Colts are potentially two calls away from being 3-3 instead of 5-1. But none of that really matters. The margins are thin in the NFL and even good teams need some luck and help from the referees from time to time. The fact that the Colts have been in position to win every game this season matters.

Remember that their only loss came in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. That was a game where Indianapolis had a 20-13 fourth-quarter lead, but failed to hold on.

Their schedule hasn't been overly tough, that's true. The win over Denver is a good victory, but they've otherwise defeated the Dolphins, Titans, Raiders and Cardinals. Arizona is arguably better than its 2-4 record suggests, but they are a two-win team.

That being said, the Colts did what they were supposed to do – blow out bad teams. They beat the Dolphins by 25, the Titans by 21, and the Raiders by 34. They've also shown they can win close games, with the aforementioned victories over the Broncos and Cardinals.

Daniel Jones is playing at a very high level, completing 72% of his passes with 12 total touchdowns and only 3 turnovers. Part of the reason for his success is the Colts offensive line. Jones has taken only 5 sacks in 6 games. Most quarterbacks play better when they don't face pressure, and Jones is no exception.

Challengers in the AFC

Another big reason why the Colts have to be considered Super Bowl contenders is the state of the AFC. The Cincinnati Bengals lost Joe Burrow to injury, likely for the season, and they're all but out of contention. The Baltimore Ravens are 1-5 after a loss against the Rams. The three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs enter Sunday Night Football at 2-3.

Essentially, the AFC appears more wide-open than it has in years. Of course, the Buffalo Bills still exist, and they're the heavy favorites to win the conference. After that, though? The other current contenders include the 4-1 Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterbacked by 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers. Like Indianapolis, Pittsburgh hasn't exactly faced a murderer's row schedule.

The Los Angeles Chargers looked unstoppable, rushing to a 3-0 start. But they lost back-to-back games before barely surviving the hapless Miami Dolphins in Week 6. The Chargers and Colts face off in Week 7, which suddenly looks like a very intriguing and important matchup.

It's fair to question whether the Colts can keep up their level of play, particularly as the competition becomes more difficult. Over the next six weeks, they must play the Chargers, Chiefs and Steelers. We'll certainly know more about this team after that stretch.

For now, though, the Colts are playing some of the best football in the NFL and Daniel Jones is a legitimate MVP contender. Indianapolis also benefits from playing in a relatively weak AFC South, a division they should win. With the AFC looking wide open this season, why can't the Colts be the team that surprises everyone and makes a run?