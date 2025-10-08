Baker Mayfield Points Out The Obvious About Media Narratives

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield says winning has changed how fans and media see him.

There's a simple saying in sports: "Winning cures all." That's true, but it applies more broadly than that, too. As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield pointed out on Wednesday, winning changes narratives.

Mayfield has been a revelation this season, posting some of the best numbers of his career, through five games. He's completing 65 percent of his passes, has a 10-1 TD-INT ratio, and has led the team to four fourth-quarter comeback victories (also leading game-winning scoring drives in all of them).

So, of course, the media is gassing up Mayfield. But he noted that he hasn't changed at all – it's the winning that has changed the perception of the public.

"Early on in my career it was ‘cocky, immature.’ Now it’s ‘moxie’ and ‘he’s a dog.’ Same sh*t, different day. As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you’ve just gotta be yourself, and I’ve always been like that," Mayfield said.

You really have to love Baker Mayfield. After spending years with struggling franchises, the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, he finally found a decent home and that has allowed his obvious talent to shine through.

And while his personality hasn't changed much from his time with the Browns and Panthers, success does affect public and media perception. When a player is confident and losing, he's "cocky" or "arrogant." When a player is confident and winning, he's a "competitor" or a "winner."

But therein lies the key. Players need to understand that perception changes based on performance. Thus, even confident players have to consider when things aren't going well, it might be a good idea to tone down the attitude.

Fortunately for Mayfield, he doesn't have to worry about that right now. The Buccaneers are winning, Mayfield is playing great, and now he's just a "dog" out there on the NFL field.