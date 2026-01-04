Baker Mayfield Is Just Like A Normal Fan Sweating Out Falcons-Saints Game

Now he knows what it's like to be a fantasy football owner.

Sometimes it can be pretty difficult to explain to normal people what it's like to be a sports fan.

Yes, my entire mood is dictated by a bunch of grown men in tights and shoulder pads chasing each other around a field and throwing an oblong leather object back and forth.

The stress that is experienced every weekend by football fans across the country probably doesn't make sense to anyone who doesn't eat, breathe, and crap the sport, and sometimes it can feel like you're an insane person when you really break it down.

Then you see how multimillionaire NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield watches a game he isn't even playing in, and you realize every football fan is exactly the same.

For a little backstory, Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed the New Orleans Saints to grab a victory against the Atlanta Falcons earlier today in order to win the NFC South and secure a playoff berth.

Unfortunately, the Saints came up just short, meaning the Carolina Panthers are heading to the playoffs while Baker and the Bucs will have to try again next year.

The video is eerily familiar to anyone who has ever been sweating out the last leg of a parlay or had to sit through an insanely tight rivalry game, and it's crazy to see that even famous NFL quarterbacks can be reduced to nervous fans under the right conditions.

The fine folks on X felt Mayfield's pain, as this is probably the most relatable the Bucs' QB has ever been to his fans.

I wrote Saturday about how much fun it is to watch Baker Mayfield play football as well as how much of a roller-coaster it can feel like with him at times, so maybe this is the football gods paying him back for all the stress he puts his fans through.

Regardless, it sucks to see Baker bounced from the playoffs, and the added agony of having to see his postseason dreams evaporate from the comfort of a La-Z Boy has to sting even worse.

Better luck next year, Baker. I'll be pulling for ya!