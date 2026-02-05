Bad Bunny Walks Back Spanish Language Demand For Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL for several years has turned its halftime show "press conferences" into minion gatherings to support its halftime show acts, and Thursday's session with Bad Bunny was no different, with people showing up in straw hats, cheering wildly when he arrived and left, and, of course, featuring no questions from actual reporters.

So, if you were seeking some information about what the controversial Puerto Rican singer is going to do during his 13-minute performance at halftime of Super Bowl LX, too bad.

If you want to know whether Bad Bunny plans to turn the show into a platform for his anti-Ice activism, too bad.

No Reporter Questions For Bad Bunny

If you wonder if he's been told not to repeat anything similar to his Grammy Award acceptance speech in which he demanded "ICE-out," in his words, before thanking God, too bad.

If you want to make sure your kindergartners aren't watching in case Bad Bunny kisses one of his dancers (both males and females) as he's done in past shows, you'll either have to tune out or risk it.

You'll have to basically trust what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suggested days ago when he said he expects the performer to avoid activism.

All of these questions go unanswered because the NFL and Apple Music, which collaborated for this news conference, took no questions from news reporters.

The Play-60 kid asked a question.

The Boys and Girls Club kid asked a question.

But FOX?

The New York Times?

The Wall Street Journal?

The New York Post?

NBC Sports, which is broadcasting the actual game?

OutKick?

You Don't Need To Learn Spanish, After All

Nope. This was the Super Bowl press conference version of a trip to the Seinfeld Soup Nazi restaurant.

No questions for you!

And, look, this isn't to complain about not being allowed to seek out information. One supposes we'll all find out if the Super Bowl LX halftime show goes off as the musical event it's billed as …

…Or it goes sideways with messages about whatever the performer with a history of anti-American rhetoric decides to deliver.

But that's the point. We don't know at this point, despite Goodell's apparent certainty.

Because the NFL billed this as a news event and it wasn't.

So how can we trust the event the NFL bills as a musical event will be all about music?

The scant morsel of news that did emerge from Thursday's "press conference?"

Bad Bunny no longer expects Americans to learn Spanish to understand his show.

Bad Bunny: Know How To Dance

You'll recall that Bad Bunny had an appearance on Saturday Night Live in October of 2025. And during that gig he spoke to the audience in Spanish about what the halftime show would entail and what it meant to him.

And then he added in English, "If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

That didn't go over well. So, Bad Bunny walked that back on Thursday.

Although his music is in Spanish (and difficult for even Spanish speakers like me to understand), he spoke in English on Thursday. And he's changed his mind about his upcoming performance.

"It's gonna be a huge party, it is going to be what people can always expect from me," he said in English. That's what I wanna bring to the stage, of course, a lot of my culture. But I don't wanna give any spoilers. It's going to be fun and it's gonna party.

"It's gonna be easy and people only have to worry about dance. I know I told them they have four months to learn Spanish. They don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better if they learn to dance. But a little dance that comes from the heart. The heartbeat dance is the only thing they need to worry about."