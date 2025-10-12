Backup Importance: NFL Averaging More Than One Switch To Backup QB Per Week And Sunday Games Raise Number

Cardinals likely starting Jacoby Brissett while 49ers' Mac Jones remains undefeated filling in for Brock Purdy

Everyone agrees the starting quarterback is the most important player on every NFL team and this is where we can begin to debate that the backup quarterback is the second-most important player on every team.

Why?

Well, witness NFL Week 6 for the answer. It's compelling.

Seven Teams Have Turned To Backups

The Bengals, Cardinals, 49ers, and Ravens are definitely starting their backups on Sunday.

So starters Lamar Jackson (hamstring), Brock Purdy (turf toe), Joe Burrow (turf toe), and Kyler Murray (foot) are definitely out.

And this season? The Commanders, Browns, Ravens, Vikings, 49ers, Bengals, and Giants have, for reasons ranging from performance benchings to injuries, been forced to hand the reins to their backups.

So we're averaging more than one starting quarterback change per week so far this season. That makes the backup QB a thing.

And Week 6 is perhaps the biggest example of that.

Jake Browning Couldn't Do It

In Cincinnati, where the Bengals opened the season 2-0 with starter Joe Burrow, the Super Bowl narrative has collapsed because Burrow is out – in all probability for the remainder of the season, OutKick first reported – and backup quarterback Jake Browning was a mess.

The Bengals were a season-turning (in the wrong direction) 0-3 with Browning as the starter. Browning's six interceptions in those three losses were his downfall.

The Bengals on Tuesday traded for Joe Flacco, who had lost his starting job to backup quarterback Dillon Gabriel in Cleveland, on Oct. 1.

And then came the stunner. The Bengals weren't bringing in the 40-year-old to get him up to speed before turning to him. They traded for him to start him immediately. On Sunday.

Bengals Throw A Flacco Hail Mary

"That was probably the second sentence I told him, you know," coach Zac Taylor said. " ‘Welcome to the club, and we’re ready to start you on Sunday.’"

The Bengals spent all day Wednesday getting Flacco up to speed in their offense. Taylor joked the day felt like it had 36 hours. And off he goes against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

"Crazy business, ya know, have to be ready for anything," Flacco said. "Definitely didn’t have this on my list of things that were going to happen, but hey, that’s this league … if that’s in Cincinnati right now then I’m all for it."

Here's the truth: This is a Hail Mary. The Bengals know this.

But the Bengals were desperate. Not so desperate they would trade for perhaps Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins. But desperate enough to put Flacco behind a leaky offensive line against Micah Parson on Sunday.

And every Sunday the rest of the season, probably, until he goes on one of his patented turnover streaks that got him benched in Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders Is Browns Backup

About Cleveland: They've finally decided to make Shedeur Sanders their backup.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't seem to sure about that early last week, but came around.

The club is suggesting this was done on purpose to not give the Steelers a competitive advantage in knowing whether Sanders or practice squader Bailey Zappe might be the backup.

If you believe that, it speaks to the importance teams place on that backup QB role.

The most interesting QB switch of the day may come in Arizona.

Kyler Murray Likely Out

Kyler Murray is dealing with a sprained foot. He was listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

That puts the spotlight on backup Jacoby Brissett.

And this is where we can tell you the Cardinals are in trouble. While Brissett is usually solid in small, small, small doses, he is not the answer in larger sample sizes as his 19-34 record in games he's started clearly shows

This isn't to suggest moving to the backup is always a problem. It definitely is paying dividends for the New York Giants.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are 3-0 with Mac Jones playing for the injured Purdy.

Can Mac Jones Stay Undefeated?

Jones will start for the 49ers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The problem for the 49ers is not that Jones is taking over the injured Brock Purdy but that Jones is also banged up.

He has a knee and oblique injury that limited him in practice the entire week of preparation – including on Friday when the team only conducted a walk-through practice.

"He was just limited with his throwing," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Today's always a lot better. Everything's walk-through, so everyone did pretty good today."

And here's proof the backup quarterback is a big deal:

Shanahan was asked multiple questions about Jones being injured in his final press conference of the week. He was asked about the status of injured backup Kurtis Rourke.

He was not asked any questions about Purdy, who is about to miss his fourth game of the season.