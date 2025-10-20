Auburn 5-Star Commit Bralan Womack Might Be The Most Honest Recruit Ever, Takes Aim At Hugh Freeze Offense

This past weekend against Missouri, the Tigers hosted one of the best players in the 2026 class, with safety Bralan Womack making another trip back to the plains for a visit to check in on Auburn. Unfortunately for him, not much has changed with the offense under Huge Freeze.

But, judging by his comments about what is transpiring under Hugh Freeze, one has to wonder how long he's actually going to stay committed.

Who needs a video breakdown when you've got Womack telling the truth about the current situation around Auburn's offensive woes?

"The honest truth in how I'm feeling right now, the defense has got to stop leaving the game up to the offense," Womack told Auburn Undercover. "At this point, the defense — in the college world we live in now — you've got to score 20 or more points to compete. And we've done that zero times in SEC play. It doesn't look like it's going to change. Nothing's changing. Defense, we had some times we could've gotten off the field.

"But when the time prevailed we got you the ball two extra times and did nothing with it. You've got to capitalize on offense. All the teams that are successful right now in the college world are putting numbers on the scoreboard. We're not doing it."

Ok, I've seen some comments from high school commits during my time covering this sport, but my goodness, it's fascinating to hear this coming from a teenager.

Is Womack Thinking Of De-Committing From Auburn?

For the fourth consecutive SEC game, Auburn failed to score 20 points — a glaring sign that Hugh Freeze’s offensive plan isn’t working.

Is the five-star commit thinking of reassessing his situation and looking at other schools?

Not according to Womack. But we all know how this goes in recruiting, and unless he's already signed an NIL deal with the school that is too lucrative to leave on the table, it sounds as though he'll be attending Auburn next year.

"It doesn't affect my commitment at all," Womack said. "The players that we have on this team I think are second to none in this conference, in this country. We have an insanely incredible wide receiver corps. Our running back is phenomenal. We're just not making the plays offensively in the big moments. Convert the third down that the tight end dropped. We're taking sacks after sacks after sacks. I mean, something has to change offensively."

That young man was preaching this past weekend, and obviously taking shots at the offense under Hugh Freeze.

But, don't worry. Everything is fine at Auburn, and Freeze has this team real ‘close’ to turning the corner.