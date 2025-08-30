Army Paid FCS Tarleton State A Shocking Amount To Lose

Who had Tarleton State in the college football playoffs this year? Well, go ahead and cash that lotto ticket, because the Texans are already 2-0 and just scored a huge win before other teams around the country even flipped a coin.

And hey! They're a whopping $250,000 richer, too! What a way to start the year. Sure, it came at the hands of Army, which isn't great given we're all patriots around here, but fair is fair, and I have to be fair here.

We're #TeamTexans today, and for the rest of the season.

Allllll aboard!

Tarleton State is already cashing checks

This is what makes college football the absolute best sport in the country. With all due respect to the NFL, you ain't getting a minor league team shocking the Kansas City Chiefs on CBS Sports Network on an early Friday night in August. Not happening.

Did you even know Army was playing last night? Of course not. While we were all locked in on Deion Sanders forgetting how to work a clock in Colorado, Tarleton State was ripping out hearts on a channel only the hardcore fans get.

And they got paid a quarter-million dollars to do so! Imagine paying someone $250k to basically end your playoff hopes in Week 1? Brutal.

But that's what this beautiful sport is all about, boys and girls. You know how I know OutKick fans are college football sickos? Look at this email I got at 7 p.m. last night:

Hey Zach!

Felt so bad for you after reading teddy ballgame’s email, that I thought I would wish you a Happy Labor Day Weekend! I am sooooo jacked up… watching Tarleton St. hang with Army right now, along with Kennesaw St hanging with Wake… Main course starts in 5 minutes.

Amen, Tom T.

Now, let's go have a big first Saturday of college football season.

We are BACK.