Army Football Releases Electric Video To Hype Up Fans, Is Pure America: WATCH

Army football is doing what it can to hype fans ahead of the season starting.

Army has one of the most historic and prestigious programs in the history of college football. It might not rack up national titles like P4 powers, but it's a program that churns out future officers in the greatest army in the world.

The Black Knights went an impressive 12-2 last season, and head coach Jeff Monken is definitely hoping to build on that success in 2025.

Army releases fun hype video for 2025 season.

Army opens the season this Friday against Tarleton State, and what do you need ahead of any season opener? A fun hype video to juice up the fans.

That's exactly what the Black Knights provided fans late last week. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't care who you support, but it's great to see our service academies getting in on the action. It's not the highest level of football in America, but the rosters are full of great men who have signed up to serve the beautiful nation we all call home.

Can Army repeat the success of 2024? Time will tell. Below is their full schedule for the 2025 season:

Tarleton State

Kansas State

North Texas

East Carolina

UAB

Charlotte

Tulane

Air Force

Temple

Tulsa

UTSA

Navy

Props to Army football for stoking some excitement ahead of the 2025 opener, and hit me with your thoughts on the Black Knight at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.