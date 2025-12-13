Army/Navy Game Will Feature Epic Patriotic Uniforms That Are Pure America: WATCH

Army and Navy play Saturday in Baltimore for the latest installment of the historic rivalry series.

The Army/Navy game, as usual, will feature some incredible uniforms on Saturday.

The rivalry between the two historic and prestigious service academies is one of the best rivalries in all of sports.

They're all brothers in the service, but for four quarters once a year, they lay it all out on the line on the gridiron. You can go 11-0 in all other games, but losing this one means the season is a failure.

It's made even more special by the fact every player on the field will serve and defend our country once their playing days are over. It truly doesn't get better than that.

Army/Navy uniforms are epic.

One of the most entertaining parts about the Army/Navy game is the incredible pageantry that comes with it. It's a moment to celebrate America and the world's greatest military.

The uniforms play a huge role, and both teams will bring the heat Saturday in Baltimore. Army's uniforms will honor the 250th birthday of the world's greatest fighting force.

You can check out the uniform reveal below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Similar to Army, Navy will wear uniforms honoring the branch's historic legacy and the motto, "Don't Give Up The Ship."

Navy previously announced the following about the 2025 uniforms:

"Our goal is to tell a compelling story that seamlessly weaves together the history of the U.S. Navy, the original six frigates, and the United States Naval Academy into a unified narrative. This anniversary will be recognized through a tribute to the six legendary ships that launched the fleet — Chesapeake, Constitution, Congress, Constellation, President, and United States. Every element of the campaign, from color and font choices to branding and detailing, draws inspiration from the Navy’s storied past, honoring its origins while reflecting its continued commitment to excellence and service."

Saturdays are always a great day for football in America. It's a little extra special when it's the Midshipmen against the Black Knights. Let's hope the game lives up to the insane hype, and shoutout to both sides for the awesome uniforms. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.