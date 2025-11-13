Army Unveils Insanely Epic And Patriotic Uniforms For Navy Game: PHOTOS

The Army Black Knights will be rocking some incredible uniforms for the rivalry game against Navy.

The Army/Navy game is one of the coolest sporting events in America for many reasons. One of the biggest is that every man on the field will serve the nation after their time in college comes to an end.

It doesn't get much more pro-American than that. Both programs also go all out with the pageantry and uniforms for the matchup.

Army hit a home run with the 2025 threads.

Army unveils awesome uniforms for Navy game.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen will meet in Baltimore on December 13th for the latest installment of the rivalry game.

Army will be iced out in epic and patriotic uniforms.

The Black Knights unveiled their uniforms on Thursday, and the uniforms honor 250 years of the Army defending America.

Check out the announcement video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It's narrated by Delta Force legend and Battle of Mogadishu veteran Norm Hooten.

For a closer look at the uniforms, you can check out several pictures released by the Black Knights below.

Every single time you get the opportunity to honor the fact our troops kick butt, then you have to do it. Rocking these uniforms the year the Army turned 250-years-old is incredible.

Army also wrote the following about rocking the organization's seal on the helmet:

"The seal of the United States Army, emblazoned upon every player's helmet, serves as a constant reminder that this team's players represent more than just the Academy when they step on the field. This team represents the service and sacrifices made by 250 years of Soldiers and their families in service to the United States Army."

Now, we wait to see what the Midshipmen can come up with. I expect it to be every bit as good. Let me know what your thoughts are at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.