Navy Reveals Epic Football Uniforms For Army Game, Video Is Pure America

Navy and Army will play in Baltimore on December 13.

Navy is bringing the heat with its uniforms for the team's rivalry matchup against Army.

The Black Knights recently revealed the team's uniforms for the historic and prestigious rivalry, and they didn't disappoint at all.

Like I always say about the Army/Navy football game, the pageantry is unmatched. Now, Navy is matching Army every step of the way.

Navy unveils awesome uniforms for Army game.

Navy dropped its uniforms Tuesday for the rivalry game, and it's safe to say they absolutely cooked.

The caption on the Instagram reveal reads, "Don't Give Up The Ship."

Is anyone else ready to run through a brick wall right now? I certainly am.

Check out the release video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say Navy knew the assignment and absolutely crushed it. Check out the helmet. Absolutely incredible.

The Midshipmen announced the following about the inspiration for the uniforms:

"Our goal is to tell a compelling story that seamlessly weaves together the history of the U.S. Navy, the original six frigates, and the United States Naval Academy into a unified narrative. This anniversary will be recognized through a tribute to the six legendary ships that launched the fleet — Chesapeake, Constitution, Congress, Constellation, President, and United States. Every element of the campaign, from color and font choices to branding and detailing, draws inspiration from the Navy’s storied past, honoring its origins while reflecting its continued commitment to excellence and service."

The cool thing about the game this year is that Navy is very good. The Midshipmen are currently 8-2 and have a ton to play for.

Not that this game needs the stakes to be higher, but it's always a bit more fun when one or both teams are having great seasons.

Both teams knocked it out of the park with the uniforms, and now we wait to see who wins on the field on December 13 in Baltimore. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.