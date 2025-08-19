Arch Manning Pushes Back On Grandfather's Claim He Would Return To Texas Next Season

Arch Manning isn’t worried about NFL chatter — thanks to grandfather Archie, as he just enjoys his college life with Longhorns

We haven't seen Arch Manning throw a pass in 2025, and we're already talking about whether he will return to Texas after this season to continue his collegiate career. But, we can base a lot of that on the NFL pundits who are forecasting how the gunslinger will look this season, along with comments from his grandfather, Archie.

The whole dilemma regarding how long he will be at Texas has been something discussed since he set foot on the campus in Austin.

Will he take the reins as the starting quarterback for one season, whenever that would've been, then bolt for the NFL in hopes of fulfilling another dream?

But what many seem to forget is that Arch Manning is just a college kid enjoying his life, while also preparing to lead the Longhorns to a potential national championship this upcoming season. Though that did not stop folks from getting excited about the chances that this might not be his only season with Texas, thanks to comments made by Archie Manning a few weeks ago.

"Arch isn't going to do that," Archie said about his grandson declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. "He'll be at Texas."

Arch Manning, Matthew McConaughey Make Texas Practice Much Cooler Before Showdown With Ohio State

Well, even though the pair talk a lot, which has been well-documented, that doesn't always mean they are on the same page regarding Arch's future in college football.

Speaking with the local Texas media on Tuesday, Arch Manning was asked about those comments from his grandfather and noted that he had already received an apology, while saying that he's not getting ahead of anything.

"Yeah, I don't know where he got that from. He texted me and apologized about that," Arch mentioned about his grandfather. "I'm really just taking it day-by-day right now."

Arch Manning: A Laid Back College Student, Not Seeking Media Attention

There is one aspect of the Arch Manning rollercoaster that seems to go unnoticed by plenty of people in the sports world. The Texas quarterback is not the type of star to seek attention from those outside the Texas football complex.

Regarding the preseason hype that comes with being a quarterback with the last name ‘Manning’, Arch made it clear during SEC Media Days that while he appreciates the hype, he also recognizes that he has not done anything in his collegiate career that deserves the chatter.

"I'm not sure how they get these opinions," Arch told OutKick. "I've only played what, two games. It's nice to say, but it doesn't mean anything. Talk is cheap, I gotta go prove it."

As for the media that comes with being the starting quarterback at Texas, Manning made it clear it's about the team, not just him.

"I'm not a guy who seeks the media - no offense, guys," Manning mentioned. "It's really about the team. Eleven guys on the field, so, we're excited right now and I'm just having fun. I dreamed of being in this position, so I'm not going to take it for granted."

And that right there shows just how locked-in Arch Manning is for the upcoming season. No matter what the future holds, the Longhorns quarterback is only worried about being in the present, not looking ahead to the future.