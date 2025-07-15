Texas' Arch Manning Is Ready For The Spotlight: 'Talk Is Cheap, I Gotta Go Prove It'

The pressure is on Arch Manning to lead Texas this season, but he's handling it like a professional after waiting his turn.

ATLANTA - Arch Manning arrived at the Omni Hotel with the distinct role of representing the Texas Longhorns, along with expectations that have been poured upon him over the past eight months.

At that moment, it was the reality that Manning was making his first visit to an SEC event as the leader of his football team. After sitting on the bench for the past two seasons, it's ‘Arch Time’ in Texas.

On Tuesday, Manning admitted it wasn't easy sitting behind Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' backup QB.

"It was kind of frustrating, I hadn’t done anything, and I was taking pictures with people going to class," Arch recalled to OutKick. "I'd always call my mom, like pretend I was on the phone on the way to class. That was kind of the first time I was like ‘wow, this is different’. I came from a 2A high school, where no one cares about me."

After a long wait for Texas fans, they will get their first true glimpse of Manning against Ohio State in the season opener, which is set to be one of the most watched games of the college football season. And while the conversations around Arch Manning seem to have the phrase ‘Heisman Trophy’ attached to every preseason outlook, the Longhorns quarterback was honest about the ‘talk’.

"I'm not sure how they get these opinions," Arch told OutKick. "I've only played what, two games. It's nice to say, but it doesn't mean anything. Talk is cheap, I gotta go prove it."

Arch Manning Has Been Preparing For This Moment, Though It Wasn’t Easy

If you're wondering where Arch received this type of mindset, you don't have to look very far, given that his family is such a big part of his life, while also guiding him as he embarked on his journey in college. Being that he'd never sat on the bench before arriving in Austin, it took some time for Manning to fully grasp the idea of not being able to get on the field, though he has learned over the past six months.

"I got a good group of friends and family who keep me honest, and tell me the truth," Arch mentioned. "I think you have to walk the walk first. It wasn't always fun sitting the bench those two years. I got a lot of respect for my teammates, and now where I come at it, it's a place of love."

In the case of Arch becoming the face of this football program, he certainly received a crash course on how to handle it over the past two seasons, with Quinn Ewers. And it certainly wasn't easy watching another quarterback take the snaps, while running the scout team. But, being able to say that he is the leader of this team goes a long ways from being the most talked-about backup in college football.

"Obviously, I learned so much from Quinn (Ewers), he handled the media better than anyone. It was a pain having me as a backup," Arch recalled. "But, I learned a lot from him and anytime you can represent the University of Texas, which is such a traditional program, it's a blessing."

But if I'm being honest, it felt like I was interviewing a four-year starter on the third floor of the Omni Hotel, next door to the CFB Hall of Fame, as he prepared to be surrounded by over 200 hundred media members in a small corner of the indoor field.

"Freshman year was tough because I didn’t play, but I didn't deserve to play," Arch recalled. "I wanted to get competitive, so I would always play pickup basketball with my roommate just to get the competitive feel my freshman year.

It was at this moment that I felt it wouldn't be a problem that Arch couldn't handle, which goes to show you how much the quarterback has grown over the years after waiting his turn behind Quinn Ewers, even though it was a tall task for a young man who had played consistently.

"I'm not gonna lie, it was pretty tough," Arch said of his two years on the bench. "Obviously the competitor in me wants to play and be on the field to help my team out. It's definitely helped me grow as a person and a player, I'm blessed for that."

Just A Normal College Kid, Living With Five Roommates, Taking Trips

When you think of Arch Manning in college, I would imagine you wouldn't expect him to live with five teammates, who just enjoy goofing off, and playing a few rounds of golf whenever time allows. So, it's nice to just be one of the guys.

"I really am, I live with five other guys on the team," Manning noted. "We have a good time, it's nice to be on the same schedule as them and a lot of memories are going to be in the locker room, on a hard run, or hanging at home. Not just a bunch of games, so it's been fun and I really enjoy it.

I live with Colten Vasek, Rett Anderson, Will Randle, Parker Livingstone and Bryce Chambers."

For Arch, it's all about perspective, which means getting out of Austin and just enjoying being a college kid. So, he took a trip with high school friends this summer, heading out West to San Diego, taking in a Padres game and hitting the golf course.

For any college athlete, separating yourself from the situation is a must, especially for the sake of your mental health. So it was important for Arch to step out of the shoes of being the Texas quarterback, knowing that that first game against Ohio State will be a baptism by fire come Labor Day Weekend.

"We're opening with the champs, so that's gonna be a fun one..We're fired up, Ohio State is a really good team. It's gonna be a good challenge."

Kickoff can't get here fast enough, especially for those down in Austin, Texas who've been waiting on this young man from Louisiana with the last name Manning.