Arch Manning, Matthew McConaughey Make Texas Practice Much Cooler Before Showdown With Ohio State

Just over two weeks out from the start of the college football season, with the monster matchup between Texas and Ohio State set to draw millions of eyes on FOX, Matthew McConaughey made a stop by Longhorns practice to give a little cultural love to his beloved team, along with a few laughs with Arch Manning.

If you haven't seen the motto by now, Steve Sarkisian has established the midweek gathering as ‘Culture Wednesday’ in Austin, and what better person to come on campus and deliver a solid message than the actual ‘Minister of Culture’ himself, Mr. McConaughey.

We all know what the upcoming season means for Texas, with all eyes pointed towards Arch Manning, who is entering his first year as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns. Thanks to the football gods, and a little luck with the scheduling, we don't have to wait very long to see a number of premier non-conference games during the 2025 college football season.

If we're being honest, this might be the most stacked opening weekend we've experienced in a very long time. Thanks to matchups like Clemson versus LSU, Alabama versus Florida State and Texas versus Ohio State, we are all going to be in football heaven come Labor Day weekend.

Matthew McConaughey Is Just Laid Back And Chill At Texas Practice

And while the pressure is on for Steve Sarkisian to win this season, along with making it back to the college football playoff, it helps when you have the soothing persona of Matthew McConaughey living around the corner from the Texas campus.

So, that's why it's not surprising to see the ‘Culture Minister’ stop by practice on Wednesday to spread a little love, even if the players' bodies are feeling ‘alright, alright, alright’, this time of year before the real grind of the season begins.

I mean, if the ‘Undertaker’ wanted to stop by to give a darker version of a motivational speech, that wouldn't be too hard either, given that he lives in the area as well. But, if you're going to have ‘Culture Wednesday’, I don't think there's anyone better than Mr. Texas himself giving a little advice to the young men preparing for battle.

Even if he was shooting some massive movie over Labor Day weekend, I can assure you that Matthew McConaughey would find six hours to zip on over to Columbus for the clash between the Buckeyes and Longhorns.

Judging by the number of monster matchups he has attended in the past, I expect to see ole McConaughey on the sidelines in two weeks, along with 90,000 rabid Buckeyes.

Man, this college football season can't get here quick enough.