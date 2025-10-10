CFB Chaos Looming: Arch Manning vs. John Mateer? Oregon-Indiana Clash, Alabama Faces Biggest Test In Missouri

If the past month is any indication, we’re in for another chaotic weekend of college football — and all eyes are on the throwing hand of Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer as he potentially faces Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.

Are we prepared for a Saturday that spurs multiple upsets that would throw a wrench into the Big Ten and SEC title races? Sure we are, especially if Indiana can pull the upset against Oregon, while Alabama is facing what could be its biggest challenge so far this season.

Why does it feel like something chaotic is about to happen again on Saturday? Because it is, somewhere around college football, just maybe not up to the standard UCLA set last week against Penn State. Sorry, Nittany Lion fans, but it's true.

Update: North Carolina AD Offers Vote Of Confidence For Bill Belichick Amid Reports Of Internal Chaos

Will He Play? Eyes Of Texas On Oklahoma's John Mateer

Are you ready for the most watched pregame warm-ups in recent college football history?

Get ready for one of the most-watched pregame warm-ups in recent memory. Just seventeen days after surgery, Mateer is listed as probable for the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl — and that’s both exciting and a little nerve-wracking.

Arch Manning Criticism Is Fair—But ‘Flop’ Is Incredibly Premature Through Just FIVE Games As Texas Starter

I know that the Sooners medical team will not allow Mateer to take the field for live-action if his hand is not up for the challenge. But, even if he's dealing with slight problems gripping the football, I don't know if he would actually tell anyone. No, I'm not implying that he would put his team at risk, but we all know these quarterbacks are some tough guys.

On the other hand, no pun intended, Arch Manning has dealt with plenty of off-field noise this week, even if he's not paying attention. The term ‘Flop’ was thrown around over the past few days, and you have to think the Texas quarterback is going to take that personally.

Does that mean he will throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns? No, but I expect a different team to take the field in Dallas, compared to what we saw in Gainesville last Saturday.

I’ve got this game on upset alert. I’m predicting Texas to take down Oklahoma — even if Mateer is playing for the Sooners.

Indiana Flying West For A Big Ten Showdown Against Oregon

The one Big Ten coach you won't hear complaining about the travel is Indiana's Curt Cignetti.

We've seen what Dante Moore and the Ducks can do when pushed to the brink, thanks to that overtime win against Penn State. But now, we are afforded the chance to watch Fernando Mendoza go on the road and lead the Hoosiers in what is a massive Top-10 clash in Eugene.

Can Indiana overcome the odds and beat this Dan Lanning Oregon team?

Sure they can, especially if Mendoza is slinging it around like the Heisman Trophy contender we've seen over the past six weeks. This one has ‘chaotic’ written all over it. I think the Ducks' defense will hold the line during the fourth quarter. This one will be entertaining without a doubt.

This one screams chaos. If Mendoza stays hot, Indiana could pull the upset. Still, I’m taking Oregon by a touchdown, but don’t be surprised if the Hoosiers make things interesting late.

The SEC Is Filled With Potential Upsets, I'm Picking A Few

I've witnessed Alabama beat Georgia and Vanderbilt in-person over the past two weeks, and I still feel as though this Missouri matchup could be their toughest test yet.

James Franklin Might Need To Reset His Clock, But There's $50 Million Reasons To Have Penn State Do It

No, it would not surprise me one bit if the Tigers derail this Alabama redemption tour. Led by running back Ahmad Hardy, Missouri is going to present a problem for Kalen DeBoer's 63rd-ranked rushing defense, though I'm not sold on the Tigers secondary against Ty Simpson's ability to read the field.

I'm going with Alabama to win, but in a close one as Vegas predicted.

Florida Looks To Keep Mini-Revival Going Against Aggies

Oh, the Florida Gators. After pouncing on the Texas line of scrimmage last week, the Billy Napier revival tour heads to College Station for a showdown with Texas A&M. Trust me, I've enjoyed watching this Aggies team, and they are a really good football team.

But… If Florida can play with that same offensive flow that we witnessed against the Longhorns, this game might turn out to be a nightmare for the Gators boosters, who are clamoring for a change in Gainesville. Marcel Reed will have plenty of chances outside the pocket, with a plethora of Gators running him down, while DJ Lagway builds off last week.

Going with the upset here, Florida upsets Texas A&M on Saturday night, and fans can decide if they want to keep the ‘For Sale’ signs in Billy Napier's yard.

Others To Keep An Eye On: South Carolina Upsets LSU? Auburn vs. Georgia

OK, I still have no idea what LSU is doing on offense, along with the majority of fans in the State of Louisiana. This just feels like a game in which South Carolina wins on the road, and the outcry from the Tiger faithful continues against Brian Kelly.

This one should be closely monitored, especially if LaNorris Sellers is creating chaos outside the pocket, while we have yet to see the Garrett Nussmeir that many projected to be a first-round NFL talent.

Georgia Heads To Auburn

The ‘Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry' will take place in Auburn on Saturday night, as the Tigers welcome Georgia to town. If this Hugh Freeze offense cannot get off the mat, Auburn fans are going to lose their minds, if they haven’t already. I also trust Kirby Smart right now more than Freeze, especially when the Dawgs bring pressure on Jackson Arnold.

Expect some kind of trickeration from the Tigers, but I don't think it will be enough to win.

Final Thought

From the Red River Rivalry to Oregon-Indiana and Alabama-Missouri, this Saturday has all the makings of another wild college football weekend. Buckle up — chaos is coming.

Let me know what you think. Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com