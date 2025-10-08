Could Bill Belichick Be Out Soon At North Carolina Amid Internal Chaos, Potential NCAA Violations?

The Bill Belichick experiment at North Carolina could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, as the situation in Chapel Hill has escalated quickly.

There have been internal discussions about whether Belichick is the right man to lead the Tar Heels into the future.

Coming off the loss to Clemson, there have been off-field situations that have come to light that do not paint the football program in the best light, mostly stemming around issues regarding transfers that came to North Carolina with Belichick's staff.

There are also folks inside the athletic department that have seemingly thrown their hands in the air regarding Belichick and his staff, trying to figure out the best path forward for the university.

According to Ollie Connolly, Belichick has already discussed potential buyout options with school officials. He would also potentially agree to trigger his own buyout clause, which means he could walk away from the job by paying UNC $1 million.

Right now, North Carolina's compliance department is investigating multiple potential recruiting violations during the staff's short time within the program, according to sources.

On Tuesday, cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins was suspended indefinitely for reportedly providing impermissible benefits to the family of a current player. This had to do with the player's family receiving pregame access to the field, which is an NCAA violation.

North Carolina Could Use Violations To Force Belichick Decision

But, this was just the beginning of the internal investigation into Belichick's staff, which is being looked into for other violations, according to Connolly. This alone could allow the school to fire Belichick with cause, which means that the head coach would not receive a buyout.

We have seen plenty of schools use rule violations as a way to get out of a buyout, most notable Tennessee's investigation of Jeremy Pruitt that resulted in his firing in 2021.

Even if said violations are small, the number of those would be a contributing factor for North Carolina to fire Belichick.

OutKick has spoken to multiple people within the North Carolina athletic department who have described this whole ordeal as a train wreck that has the potential to get even worse.

According to Ollie Connoly, a defensive assistant at UNC said the following about what has transpired over the past eight months.

"What we've done to these kids is fucked up," Connolly reported.

It is not surprising that the school would be looking for an exit ramp, given the state of the football program.

Essentially, there are people at North Carolina who have seen the situation unfold and want a chance to reset the clock.

Now, the question is how long will it take for UNC to make a final decision regarding Belichick. If the potential violations are used against him, this will only tarnish the reputation of Belichick even further.

The easiest thing for him to do would be to act as if he had found another job, and admit that this whole situation should never have occurred.

We will continue to update this story, so follow OutKick for more.