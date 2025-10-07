Bill Belichick’s Problems At UNC Grow As Assistant Coach Suspended For NCAA Rules Violation: Report

The problems continue for Bill Belichick at North Carolina, with an assistant coach being suspended on Tuesday.

After a report from WRAL cited sources that detailed a number of behind-the-scenes issues within the Tar Heels football program, cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins has now been suspended for violating NCAA rules, according to The Athletic.

The initial report mentioned that transfer players that came to North Carolina after Belichick was hired were being given special treatment within the football building. This included Thaddeus Dixon, who transferred to UNC from Washington, following current defensive coordinator Steve Belichick.

It was stated that Dixon's family was being given pregame access to the field, which is an NCAA violation tied to extra benefits. In college football, there are sections in the stadium that are just for family members, though being on the field before the game is not permitted under current guidelines.

I guess the staff forgot to tell players that they weren’t allowed to sell their tickets for cash as well, which was reported by WRAL. This led to the athletic department sending players a friendly reminder on Tuesday that this wasn't allowed.

Now, along with other problems related to the on-field product, the athletic department is having to reportedly suspend an assistant coach for a rules' violation.

Year One For Belichick Has Already Been A Rough Go

There has obviously been plenty to discuss around Belichick's first season in college football, with a record of 2-3 and coming off a blowout loss to Clemson on Saturday.

But the problem goes deeper than what we are all seeing on the field. This was billed as the rebirth of North Carolina football, but all we've seen so far is a lack of competition.

Sure, you can argue that this is Belichick's first season as a college football coach, but that only goes so far in the eyes of those who are funding this experiment.

For fans, they were all-in before the season started, with season tickets flying off the shelves, along with merchandise and NIL donations.

But, as we've seen over the last six weeks, this might take Belichick more than just a few seasons to figure out.

And, adding to the growing list of problems, an assistant coach decided it was smart to reportedly give pregame field access to one of his player's family. I'm sure that has gone over well in the locker room.