Oklahoma QB John Mateer Is Out For Unknown Period Of Time For Hand Surgery

Oklahoma starting quarterback John Mateer has now been sidelined due to a hand injury, which could end up being a major blow for the Sooners moving forward.

After injuring the hand (thumb)on Saturday against Auburn, the decision was made that Mateer would undergo surgery in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"After consulting with medical experts, it became clear that surgery is the best option for John and his short- and long-term future," said head coach Brent Venables. "He's extremely disappointed he will miss some game action but is eager to correct the issue and move forward. As he is with everything, we know he will be aggressive with his rehabilitation and work to return to the field as quickly as possible."

This could obviously be a serious situation for the Sooners, given their aspirations for a national championship. Coming out of the game against Auburn, fans were riding high on emotion, given the outcome against the Tigers.

Can Oklahoma Survive Upcoming Slate Without John Mateer?

But how about this? Mateer's injury actually occurred in the first quarter against Auburn, and he played through the pain and discomfort, finishing with 271 passing yards and 29 rushing yards. He also led the Sooners on the game-winning drive in the latter portion of the fourth quarter.

Now, we wait to see how long it takes to recover from the surgery. The Sooners are off this week, before playing Kent State, Texas and South Carolina.

While there is some hope in Norman that Mateer could possibly return for the ‘Red River Rivalry’, it will all depend on his rehab. Obviously, doctors are not going to rush him back and risk further injury, which could affect the entire season, but the Sooners are three weeks away from one of the biggest games of the year.

We will keep you updated on the latest news regarding John Mateer, as this news will certainly not sit well with Oklahoma fans. Let the nervousness begin.