Arch Manning Bizarrely Dissed By His Own Family

Texas QB Arch Manning is supposed to be the next best thing in college football. We've heard about this kid for TWO years now.

Time to see whatcha got, rook. Yes, I know he played sparingly last season, but this is essentially his rookie campaign. And he gets to start it off by leading the No. 1-ranked Longhorns into Columbus in two weeks.

On FOX, by the way! I'm sure the ratings will be decent. Just a hunch.

Anyway, back to Arch. He's all anyone can talk about as we enter the 2025 season. He's clearly on the Heisman watchlist. He's already being talked about as the No. 1 pick in next year's draft. #TankForArch will be trending in NFL circles come October. Bank on it.

Of course, there's always something in the world of college football that makes you scratch your head. Something silly. Something dumb. Something that makes no sense at all.

In this case, it comes in the form of Arch Manning NOT being named to the 2025 Manning Award Preseason Watch List this week.

That's right … the Manning Award!

Arch Manning has doubters, clearly

Incredible. What a time to be alive.

The Manning Award is given out by the Sugar Bowl committee, and judges the best college quarterback at the end of the year. Arch Manning is not deemed one of the best 27, at least in August.

Seems … odd? I don't know. He's an early Heisman favorite, but not on the Manning watch list? Maybe it's just a petty thing? I have no idea. I also have no clue if the Mannings have any say about who goes on this list.

I do know that Peyton, Eli and Archie all vote at the end of the season, so perhaps they will fix this atrocity come December? Stay tuned.

Now, to be fair, this list is obviously full of more established college quarterbacks. Look at it closely. It's mostly juniors and seniors.

Arch Manning is a redshirt sophomore who has thrown 95 career passes. Is he probably better than Drew Allar? Of course, and I'm not just saying that because Penn State cost me a ton of money last year.

I'm saying that because I have eyes and half a brain. Come on. Let's be real here.

Oh well. What's done is done. Arch has a chance to prove the haters wrong right out of the gates two weeks from today.

Two weeks!

Buckle up.