Antonio Brown Allegedly Made Insanely Stupid Mistake To Get Arrested, Proves He's An Idiot

Antonio Brown was captured in Dubai and extradited back to the United States

Antonio Brown's inability to put his phone down allegedly resulted in him being arrested.

Brown was taken into custody in Dubai and extradited back to the United States to face an attempted murder charge.

The charge stems from Brown allegedly firing gunshots during an amateur boxing event in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood back in May.

Antonio Brown's social media allegedly led to arrest.

Despite facing serious legal issues, Brown was still incredibly active on social media and Instagram as the authorities were looking for him.

The former NFL star apparently didn't know that your social media can be easily tracked by the authorities. His posting on Instagram seems to have directly led to his arrest.

"He was taunting us on social media. We identified he was in Dubai, we let the Marshals know," Miami police spokesperson Michael Vega told The Athletic in a statement after the news broke Thursday.

Vega further told NBC Miami, "He was kind of taunting us, saying, I'm safe here, and that's what we interpreted from those videos, but you know what, he was laughing then, we're getting the last laugh. No matter who you are, what power or what money you have, if you commit a crime in the city of Miami, we're going to identify and locate you and bring you to justice."

Below are a few of the big brain posts AB threw up on the internet while the Marshals and authorities were searching for him.

Let this serve as a simple reminder to everyone that anyone posting on social media while being looked for is giving a gift to the authorities.

Even if you don't tag the location of a post, it's not terribly difficult to figure out where it's being posted for. That's even more true when it comes to video posts.

Without boring everyone with the details, a screenshot of a video shot outside can easily be used to track the general area it was shot in, especially if it's a notable area like Dubai.

Anyone who is being searched for and is dumping out content on social media is literally *BEGGING* to be caught. They might as well just save time and text their address right to the cops because that's going to be the end result.

Now, it's a lesson Antonio Brown had to learn the hard way.

Better luck next time, AB! Just put the phone down. It's not complicated, but it's apparently not easy for some people. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.