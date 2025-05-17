Reports: Antonio Brown Jumped, Pulls Gun Out During Chaotic Adin Ross Live-Stream Boxing Event

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was reportedly involved in a brawl on Friday night in which gunfire erupted before the former NFL wide receiver was eventually detained by police.

A video that has since gone viral shows part of the incident in which all hell broke loose after several people attempted to rip a chain off Brown's neck. The incident happened at a boxing event in Florida that was hosted by streamer Adin Ross.

Things escalated very quickly, according to TMZ, as the group began attacking Brown before he reportedly pulled out a gun and chased one of the robbers before firing a shot into the air.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene and initial reports claimed Brown was arrested. On Saturday morning, however, the former Steelers and Buccaneers star refuted those claims on social media, stating he was only detained.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me," Brown wrote on X.

Another video making the rounds on social media reportedly shows a different angle of Brown with a gun in his hand during the chaotic situation.

It's unclear what happened prior to the start of the altercation or if Brown knew the alleged assailants.

OutKick will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.