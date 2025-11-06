Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Arrested In Dubai After Miami Shooting Chaos

Antonio Brown busted in Dubai, extradited to U.S. over wild Miami shooting.

Antonio Brown’s four-month run of hide and seek is done. U.S. Marshals have caught the ex-NFL star receiver after a nationwide search that began when a night at the fights turned into chaos in Miami in May.

Miami police said Brown was arrested in Dubai, extradited to the U.S. (New Jersey), and now faces Miami-Dade charges from the May 16 shooting.

That night, Brown showed up at an amateur boxing event in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, hosted by streamer Adin Ross and broadcast live. Within minutes, the scene turned chaotic. Videos showed people grabbing at Brown until gunfire sent the crowd scrambling.

Early reports said Brown was detained, but he quickly resurfaced online to deny it, claiming he was the one attacked. Investigators later accused Brown, who also performs as a rapper, of firing a gun during the scrum and issued a warrant for attempted murder with a firearm.

Since then, Brown, 37, has carried on like business as usual. After he jogged off the field in that Bucs-Jets game during his final NFL season, it’s been a slow but sharp decline for Brown. He’s been arrested for failing to pay child support and accused of stiffing his Albany Empire employees in the National Arena League.

Amid his troubles, Brown kept posting for his millions of social-media followers, acting unfazed by the headlines.

Well, now he’s really hit a legal wall. Brown is back in custody and waiting to be moved to Miami-Dade County.

Brown’s streak of bad decisions is the only thing he’s managed to keep consistent since leaving the league.

