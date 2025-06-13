Antonio Brown's Social Media Activity Doesn't Help His Current Attempted Murder Charge

We didn't see this one coming with Antonio Brown!

Antonio Brown is apparently wanted in Miami for attempted murder, and he's been oddly quiet on social media for nearly 24 hours now.

So, you know, connect those dots however you'd like. Brown is usually a pretty … loud … dude on social media – earlier this week, for example, he told Gavin Newsom that he banged his wife. So his silence here, coupled with a report from the Washington Post that there's currently a warrant out for his arrest, certainly seems suspect.

The incident in question happened last month at a boxing event, where Brown is accused of shooting at a celebrity. The warrant in Miami-Dade County lists a charge of attempted murder with a gun and calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest pending trial.

Not great!

Didn't see this one coming!

What a news cycle we have brewing right now, huh?

That wacky senator from California thought he was gonna be all over our feeds today because of the stunt he pulled with Kristi Noem late yesterday afternoon, and now that's so far buried it might as well have never happened.

We had that … and then the (maybe) beginning of WWIII … and now Antonio Brown is on the run for nearly killing some dude in a parking lot after a boxing event in Miami.

And they told us the summer would be slow! Hogwash. We can vacation when we're dead.

Luckily for us, there were several videos from the event in question. No, none of them show Antonio Brown nearly murdering someone, but you can hear gunshots in one. Another shows Brown being jumped.

Well, he said he was "jumped" at the time. That may not have been the truth looking back on it now:

Again … the tea leaves don't look great for AB on this one. Just one man's opinion, though.

A Miami Police Department spokesman previously told Fox News Digital the department received an alert of shots fired at around 3 a.m. May 17. Police initiated an investigation. No arrests were made and no one was injured, the spokesman said at the time.

Obviously, a month later, things have changed.

I'm thinking AB might be in some trouble here, which is odd, because he's usually such a quiet guy. Didn't see this one coming!

If Brown is put away for a long time for this, I'm personally just hoping this remains his most current tweet. What a way to end it: