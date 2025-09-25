Anthony Richardson And J.J. McCarthy Catch Strays From Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin is one of those rare NFL coaches that can pretty much speak his mind and not really have to worry about his job status or backlash because, well, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to fire him and even if they did, he'd have another job a couple of minutes later.

So it was fascinating this week, as the Steelers prepare for Sunday's game in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings – one of OutKick's most interesting NFL games of the week – that Tomlin started discussing Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz Gives Vikings ‘Benefits’

And in the process, he was quite candid about what he thinks of younger, less accomplished and probably less problematic quarterbacks – like J.J. McCarthy and Anthony Richardson.

Yeah, he went there.

"I think they made the announcement that Carson Wentz is their starting quarterback this week," Tomlin said at his first press conference of the week. "That certainly has our attention. He's a grisly veteran. Oftentimes, particularly when you have a young inexperienced quarterback, there are some big-time benefits of playing with a vet backup.

"The veteran guy oftentimes does the intangible components of the job very well. They communicate and articulate the schematics and the plans to others. They uplift guys and get people lined up. They oftentimes are able to carry more schematic responsibility and so forth at the line of scrimmage.

"So, I don't necessarily view it as a negative thing for the Minnesota Vikings, at least in the short-term, that Carson is playing for them."

McCarthy Struggled Before Injury

And this is where McCarthy, out with an ankle sprain for the second consecutive game, is possibly looking around thinking, "Why am I suddenly getting thrown under this bus?"

Tomlin said the fact Wentz is starting got his team's attention. And then he explained why facing a guy like Wentz instead of a youngster like McCarthy could be more problematic for his team and an advantage for the Vikings.

Nowhere there did the coach mention that maybe McCarthy has skills that Wentz doesn't – maybe because he, like us, can't think of many.

And this: McCarthy didn't play well overall in the two games he started. He had seven rough quarters and one great quarter.

Tomlin: Don't Hurt Richardson

Wentz was among the backup QBs who played well last week and by well we're talking a 129.8 passer rating with 2 TDs and no interceptions.

So, no lies told by Tomlin.

And then Tomlin turned to his memory to offer an anecdote about playing younger QBs as opposed to older ones and that's when Richardson, who lost a battle for the starting job in Indianapolis before the regular-season began, suffered his second figurative sack of the season.

"We were in a similar situation a year ago," Tomlin offered, again speaking about young versus more experienced QBs. "We were playing in Indianapolis, and I commented to the guys to keep [Anthony] Richardson upright. Don't put [Joe] Flacco in the game.

"And Flacco ended up in the game. I think that's oftentimes some of the things that you can run into when you run into a veteran guy, at least from a short-term perspective."

Richardson Not Colts Best QB

In that 2024 meeting between the Colts and Steelers, Richardson left the game in the first quarter after suffering a hip injury. And Flacco came in and threw two touchdown passes and the Colts won the game.

So, Anthony Richardson, the message from the future Hall of Fame head coach in Pittsburgh rather have his team not hit you so as to keep you in the game. Because he likes his chances against you better than the guy who was your 40-year-old backup.

That has to sting for the former first-round draft pick who is riding the bench this season.

The beauty of it, however, is Tomlin is merely being honest. Much of the NFL felt this way about Richardson last year. And some, no doubt, are already feeling this way about Wentz over McCarthy.

"We got a lot of respect for Carson and his journey, his experience, what he's capable of providing his team this week," Tomlin said. "We are preparing with that understanding and that edge."