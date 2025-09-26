Another Hilarious American Football Has Found Its Way To Dublin

What is it with football signs in Ireland these days?

American football at both the college and professional level has started a mini-takeover of Dublin. In August, Iowa State and Kansas State kicked off the college season. To celebrate, a pub in Dublin tried its best to celebrate the moment with appropriate signage, but failed hilariously in an attempt to do so.

I say we give them points for trying.

With the NFL making its maiden regular-season voyage to the Emerald Isle on Sunday, an Irish advertising company delved deep into the creative recesses of its mind and came up with this hilarious sign to advertise for Sunday’s game , which will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Of course, the company placed it over a pub, because that’s where it's likely to get the most visibility.

It read: "The last time the Vikings were in Dublin, they literally took over the place. No pressure lads."

There must be something in the booze in Dublin that attracts creative signs.

The sign isn’t lying either (allow me to be a history nerd for a bit). During the mid-ninth century , the Vikings did indeed invade Dublin and conquer it (they had a knack for winning those kinds of things). They didn’t completely take over the island, but you get the picture.

And apparently, the citizens of Dublin haven’t forgotten, despite over a thousand years passing and thousands of tons of beer being consumed.

Kickoff from overseas is at 9:30 a.m. ET, which is the exact same local time fans are going to start drinking — and hoping the Viking invasion is unsuccessful.