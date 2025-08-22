Dublin Pubs Make Hilarious Mistake When Ordering Kansas State Flags For Week 0 Game

The state flag of Kansas is blue, the Wildcats are purple.

We have a slight team decor problem on our hands at a few pubs in Dublin, Ireland.

Tomorrow, the college football season kicks off (FINALLY) when Big 12 rivals Kansas State and Iowa State face off in the Aer Lingus Classic in a Week 0 matchup. At long last, the dreary days without this glorious sport that we call summer are over .

Many Dublin bars were flying the school’s flags to help advertise for the big event, a nice gesture given that they probably won’t have a need to use those flags ever again. But a few of them hilariously got the Wildcats’ flags wrong.

Instead of ordering "Kansas State" flags, they literally ordered Kansas’ state flags.

Pubs in Ireland making a rookie mistake like this? The jokes just write themselves. I wonder how many Guinesses the guy ordering those flags had drunk before placing that order.

I can only imagine how much the flags would resell for on eBay.

Of course, it's easy to mix up given that Kansas State can mean two different things. But did no one at one point go, "Why the heck is an entire state playing a football game?" Was no one sober enough to see that there was a slight problem with that?

(What really would have made this an epic fail is if they also ordered Iowa’s state flag, but it's still legendary).

Regardless, thousands of Wildcat fans are making up for the lack of proper team flags by donning purple and white swag while flooding Dublin’s streets.

Kickoff is on Saturday at noon, and you can bet flags from both schools (and maybe a certain state) will be flying inside Aviva Stadium.