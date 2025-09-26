Minnesota Vikings Will Skol-Smash Pittsburgh Steelers In NFL Week 4 Dublin Duel

The 2025 NFL International Series kicks off in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday morning (9:30 a.m. ET) in NFL Week 4 when the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Croke Park. This is Minnesota's second straight season playing overseas after beating the New York Jets 23-17 last year. Pittsburgh returns to the United Kingdom for the first time since 2013.

Coincidentally, the Steelers lost that game to the Vikings 34-27 in London. Pittsburgh had QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le'Veon Bell, and WR Antonio Brown. While Minnesota's quarterback was Matt Cassel, and former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson was coming off his 2,000-yard season. But, obviously, nothing that happened in 2013 applies to their meeting this weekend.

I'm going back to the well with Minnesota to win and cover over Pittsburgh after using the Vikings last week on my Circa Million VII NFL Week 3 card. Minnesota's defense will give Aaron Rodgers fits. Aside from the quarterback, the Vikings have one of the best offensive personnel in the NFL with an elite playcaller. Their recent international experience is an edge as well.

Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

My bet on Minnesota is more about fading Pittsburgh, which needed a touchdown with 2:16 left to beat the New England Patriots 21-14 despite winning the turnover battle 5–1. The Steelers lost the yards-per-play battle 5.2 to 4.1 and converted nine fewer first downs.

They got sh*t-whipped by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and eked out a win at the New York Jets, who were expected to finish last in the AFC East. So, excuse me if I'm not impressed with Pittsburgh's 2-1 record. Just like the past 4-5 seasons, the Steelers thrive because of Mike Tomlin Voodoo.

The Vikings' Defense Is Nasty

Meanwhile, Minnesota opened a case of a**-whooping on the Cincinnati Bengals last week. In fact, the score was Vikings 34, Minnesota CB Isaiah Rodgers 14, Cincy 10. Obviously, it was Vikings 48, Bengals 10. But my point is, Minnesota’s defense is nasty.

Rodgers’ second-worst game for the Jets last season, by QB Rating (54.9), was against the Vikings in London. Rodgers completed 29-of-54 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, including a pick-six by Vikings EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel.

My Unproven NFL International Game Theory

In NFL international games, I like betting the team that’ll be most excited to showcase the sport to new fans and/or go on a business trip. Can I back that up with facts? Absolutely not. It just makes sense in my stupid brain that the team that is happier to be playing football overseas has a better chance of winning.

Especially when they are more talented. Plus, I don’t get the vibe that Pittsburgh’s vets are pumped to play football in Ireland. Again, I have nothing to support this, so maybe I’m just talking sh*t.

Minnesota's Offensive Firepower

Backup Vikings QB Carson Wentz ran the offense well last week, and second-string RB Jordan Mason ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He didn’t score, but Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson led the team in targets (seven) and receiving yards.

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson caught five balls for 49 yards and his first touchdown of the season. After serving a three-game suspension, Minnesota WR Jordan Addison makes his season debut in Ireland this weekend. In his first two seasons, Addison has looked like he could be a solid No. 2 option alongside Jefferson.

Coaching Edge

Another angle I use is betting on the more tactical coach during short or unusual weeks. An international game qualifies as "unusual". The logic is simple: it’s harder for a less tactical coach to come up with a strong game plan when thrown off routine, whether it’s adjusting to the British media and the United Kingdom time zone.

With all due respect to Tomlin, who I love, the Vikings have a better coaching staff. Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell has probably won more one-score games over the last three seasons than anyone in the NFL. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is among the sharpest defensive minds in football.

At the end of the day, this matchup probably swings on a couple of random plays, which somehow always seem to break Tomlin’s way. But when you remove the Tomlin voodoo and look strictly at rosters and playcalling, Minnesota should win this game by at least three points.

Best Bet: Minnesota Vikings -2.5 (-114), up to -3 (-110)

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. Track my NFL 2025-26 bets here.