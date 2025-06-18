Angel Reese Slaps Opponent In The Face After Missing A Layup As Sky Fall Towards WNBA Basement

Angel Reese delivered a cheap shot to an opponent's face during the Chicago Sky's home loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. While the opponent who took the blow did a phenomenal job selling the contact, Reese's slap was certainly unnecessary.

Reese's frustrations boiled over after missing a layup during the contest, and after the Mystics snagged the rebound, the former LSU standout slapped Washington's Kiki Iriafen in the face. Play wasn't stopped, nor was Reese given any sort of foul on the non-basketball play.

A shot to the face is always an automatic technical, and a potential ejection, but this is ThE fAcE oF tHe WnBa we're talking about here.

Reese had a strong outing against Washington, shooting 7-for-13 from the floor and posting a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but it came in what was Chicago's fourth loss in its last five games.

Reese's five-finger slap comes two days after she got into a heated confrontation with the Connecticut Sun after she had her hair pulled while trying to grab an offensive rebound. Reese recorded her first triple-double of her career in Chicago's win over the Sun.

With offseason moves and Reese entering year two of her WNBA career, many believed the Sky would take a step forward this season, but that has not been the case. Chicago is 3-8 on the year with the third-fewest losses in the league.