VIDEO: Chicago Sky Star Angel Reese Fumes Over Hair-Pulling Opponent

Women getting their hair pulled during games is akin to a kick to the groin for men — a cheap shot.

The latest target was Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, who nearly sparked a skirmish with the opposing team on Sunday.

Reese was ready to throw hands after Connecticut Sun’s Bria Hartley yanked her hair during a rebound attempt in the third quarter.

The "Bayou Barbie" immediately confronted Hartley, prompting Connecticut’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa to step in and defend her teammate.

Connecticut’s Tina Charles was the boldest Sun player, egging Reese on as officials worked to de-escalate the situation.

Hartley received a common foul for tugging Reese’s braid, while Reese and Nelson-Ododa were each assessed a technical foul upon review.

WATCH:

On a career-defining day, where Reese recorded her first triple-double, the flare-up overshadowed her performance, highlighting the fiery attitude she’s long displayed.

The Sky forward tallied 11 points (2 of 7 FG), 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Reese has played the victim before, though her behavior can be volatile at times.

Notably, she’s been on the other side of similar incidents, like when she grabbed a handful of hair while fouling her former South Carolina rival-turned-teammate, Kamilla Cardoso.

The Sky ultimately defeated Connecticut, 78-66.

