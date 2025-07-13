Angel Reese Says Sky Has ‘Best Young Core’ In WNBA After Chicago Upsets Minnesota Lynx

Angel Reese is playing lights-out basketball right now, and her hot streak continued on Saturday as her Chicago Sky upset the Minnesota Lynx, 87-81.

This was Chicago's first win of the season against a team over .500, and it was a good one, as the Lynx currently lead the WNBA standings with an impressive 18-4 record. Chicago advanced to 7-13.

Veteran Ariel Atkins led the Sky with 27 points, but it was Reese and fellow second-year player Kamilla Cardoso who stole the show. Cardoso had 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Reese posted 19 points and 11 boards.

Both Reese and Cardoso were selected in the first round of last year's draft by Chicago.

"Somebody said we wasn’t the best young core in the league," Reese told ESPN's Angel Gray after the game. "I think we’re the best young core in the league for sure, hands down. The Skyscrapers, we do it every single night."

While Reese struggled offensively to start the season, she's on fire now. The NBA 2K26 cover model has now recorded eight consecutive double-doubles, shooting between 43.8 and 60 percent from the field during that span.

She also currently leads the WNBA in total rebounds with 255. And while Reese has taken heat in the past for padding the stats by grabbing her own offensive rebounds — or "mebounds" — she also leads the league in defensive rebounds with 176.

The Sky will host the Lynx again on Monday night, and they'll certainly be looking to make a statement by beating the best team in the league twice. Then, Chicago will play one more game — against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday — before Reese heads to Indianapolis for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.