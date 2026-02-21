Angel Reese Returned To Action And Was Instantly Torched For Some Hilariously Bad Misses

You know spring is getting close when the Angel Reese #content starts flowing wine on a Saturday. Some people use the stupid groundhog to gauge when winter will end. I use Angel Reese missing easy lay-ups as my sign.

When I see those highlights start to percolate over on Elon's Twitter, I know we're close to better days. Longer days. Warmer days. It's been a while, hasn't it? I feel like it's been a year since we had some solid Angel Reese content on a Saturday.

The wait, boys and girls, is OVER. She is BACK! Angel rejoined the Unrivaled league last night (with three games left), and picked up right where she left off last WNBA season.

And by that, I mean by missing some incredible shots:

This is what it's all about

Hits like crack every time. Winter is almost over, folks. We are starting to thaw. So is Angel. I think we're in for a big season.

Of course, who knows if there will actually be a WNBA season this year. I don't pretend to know – nor care – how the negotiations are going at the moment, but they don't seem great. If this is the only Angel #content we get for a while, at least she came back with a bang.

Now, to be fair, these are obviously just a couple missed shots. Easy shots, of course, which is why it's funny, but still, Angel played well for the rest of the game. She finished with 13 points and eight rebounds (mebounds?) in an 80-78 loss. Respectable.

But, the internet doesn't care about what you do well. It's a ruthless, lawless land that is always out to get you, and ALWAYS out for blood.

So, when you put out tape like that, you're ripe for the picking. Fair or not, it's the world we live in.

Good to have the Angel Reese #content well flowing again on a Saturday. Good to be back.