Angel Reese Unveils Reebok Signature Shoe, Sets Sights On Jordan-Level Legacy

Angel Reese is dreaming big. Like, Michael Jordan big.

The Chicago Sky forward recently announced the Angel Reese 1, her first signature shoe with Reebok. Originally slated for 2026, the release was moved up to Sept. 18 because of high demand, according to the company.

But Reese’s goals for the shoe line go well beyond just dropping a few pairs for the fans.

"I want people to wear the Angel Reese 1s everywhere and just to be a household name," she told Elle magazine last week. "Just like how they wear Jordans everywhere."

I mean, sure. Shoot for the moon, right?

Of course, MJ had a 40-year head start. Jordans were first released to the public in 1985 — with Nike selling well over 100 million pairs (and counting) since then. According to Forbes, the Jordan brand is estimated to be worth about $10 billion.

Dozens of athletes have earned the honor of a signature Nike shoe over the years, but none have even sniffed the astronomical success of the Jordan brand.

Meanwhile, Reese is just the second player in WNBA history to have a signature shoe with Reebok. (The first was Rebecca Lobo, in 1997.) She’s also rolling out a signature apparel collection that aims to capture what she calls her "unapologetic" personality.

"My personality is me being unapologetically myself — that’s what the shoes are as well," Reese said. "The versatility of being able to wear the shoes on and off the court was the most important thing to me."

RELATED: Angel Reese Wants To Be The Face Of Women's Basketball For Reebok

The shoe's design details include a visible "AR" on the sole, small emojis and a halo on the side "because of my name for sure," she said. There are three colorways: Diamond Dust (white), Receipts Ready (black and white with red accents) and the flashy pink "Mebounds" version — a social media taunt that she promptly monetized with merch and a trademark filing.

"I was like, well, might as well make some money off of it. And we made a lot of money off of it," Reese said. "It’s important to maximize the moment, and turn a negative into a positive."

Before a back injury sidelined her in July, Reese had been playing some of the best basketball of her career — racking up double-doubles in 11 straight games and setting records for rebounding. She was the fastest player in WNBA history to hit 600 points and 600 rebounds and just the second-youngest ever to post a triple-double.

She's missed the last seven games because of injury, though, and the Sky are 1-6 over that span.

As of now, there's no timetable for Reese's return. But the shoes drop next month, and she's got high hopes.

"I want people to feel like they’re walking with confidence when they wear the Angel Reeses," she said. "They’re comfortable and stylish, so you can wear them on the court or with a cute outfit. I want them to represent who I am."

Keep it up, Angel. Only a few hundred million to go until you reach Jordan status.