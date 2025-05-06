Chicago Sky Star Angel Reese Hits The Court For Her Birthday, Following Splashy Met Gala Appearance

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese spent her 23rd birthday playing the Minnesota Lynx, just a day after making a splash at the 2025 Met Gala.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 06: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx battles for the ball against Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena on May 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Reese traveled to Wintrust Arena after attending the star-studded event in New York. She wore a Thom Browne suit, giving the Sky forward a Betty Boop-type look.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Angel Reese attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Less than two weeks from the start of her second WNBA season, Reese is basking in the celebrity limelight without skipping a beat on the court.

Ahead of Tuesday's preseason game, and on her birthday, Reese spoke about the quick turnaround from Monday's event to playing the next day.

"I don’t know how I’m doing this. I’m living on vibes," Reese said, via the Chicago Tribune.

Reese performed well in an exhibition match last Friday, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. She tallied nine points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Lynx.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 06: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky drives in the lane against Marieme Badiane #22 of the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at Wintrust Arena on May 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

As long as Reese can get the job done and not talk too much smack at Caitlin Clark, the Sky player could one day be the WNBA's Dennis Rodman — business by day and partying by night.

Happy Birthday to the Bayou Barbie!

