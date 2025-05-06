Lisa Manobal Honors Rosa Parks In Worst Way Possible, Angel Reese Celebrates Turning 23 & Met Gala Memes

Was there some sort of fashion show yesterday? A gala, of sorts? I only ask because it's the only thing on my timeline today.

Seriously, I logged on this morning looking for some great Nightcaps content, and all I can find is photo after photo of out-of-touch celebrities adorned in ten-thousand-dollar costumes, all trying to impress each other in an unspoken contest to determine who can be the biggest douche in New York City.

The Met Gala — the one night of the year when the richest people on Earth dress like sentient art installations and pretend it’s all very highbrow and meaningful.

This year’s theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which translated, as always, into a parade of feathers, corsets, corpse bride couture and at least one outfit that looked like it was hot-glued together in a Hobby Lobby parking lot. But don’t worry — it was "an homage to the history of dandyism," so if you didn’t get it, that’s your fault for being uncultured.

But while they ascended the museum steps in head-to-toe diamonds and designer threads, the rest of us — myself included — sat at home, judging them like those bitter old theater critics in The Muppet Show… in sweatpants with a coffee stain from last Thursday. Because that’s the real Met Gala experience: celebrities setting fire to fashion while we scream, "Who let her wear that?!" with a half-eaten toaster waffle in hand.

It’s absurd. It’s excessive. And I will absolutely be doing it again next year.

Like A Kentucky Derby Horse, I Survived The Weekend's Muddy Mess

It pissed and poured all day Friday and Saturday here in Tennessee. So needless to say, our Mammoth March on Sunday was messy. I'm talking ankle-deep sludge for the entirety of the 20-mile hike. At mile 12, there was a stream that (thanks to all the rain) turned into more of a river crossing. We had to take off our boots and socks and wade through the thigh-deep water barefoot. By the time we finished the hike, I had mud caked onto my legs and feet and splattered all over my face and clothes. I can honestly say I know what every horse in Saturday's derby felt like. But at least I didn't have a tiny man riding on my back and slapping me on the ass with a whip.

Nothing ruins a perfectly good bar like a karaoke night. One minute you’re enjoying a drink and some semi-coherent conversation, and the next, some guy named Trent is raping your earholes with his version of Nickelback's "Photograph." Suddenly, your Miller Lite tastes like regret and secondhand embarrassment. It's vocal terrorism is what it is.

This happened to my husband and me on Saturday night. We stayed at a quaint little motel in Dunlap, Tenn., the night before the hike. We decided to have a nightcap at the tiny motel bar, which looked lovely in the photos. We walked in to find a man screaming a Chevelle song into a microphone… and we turned around and walked right back out. Who is asking for this?

As I mentioned last week, we took our dog Rocky to a Rover sitter for the very first time on Saturday. We adopted him just two months ago, and he has pretty bad separation anxiety — likely stemming from the time he spent locked up in a crowded shelter. The family he stayed with was absolutely delightful and kind, and he had a good time playing with the kids and other dogs. He was an angel, I'm told, during the day, but he did cry all night. The sitters were very nonchalant about it, but I felt terrible. A crying dog keeping you up all night is almost as bad as Chevelle karaoke killing your buzz. Almost.

Happy 73rd birthday to my mom! If she were a certain legendary football coach, now would be the time for her to find herself a 24-year-old boyfriend to ruin her life and embarrass her on national television.

Ready for some Nightcaps? Let's do it!

Lisa Manobol Rosa Parks Underwear

This year’s Met Gala theme was all about honoring "Black style and excellence," which is a lovely sentiment — until you remember that the same people who spent the last five years yelling about cultural appropriation suddenly threw on box braids, kiss curls and vintage Dapper Dan like it was Fashion Black History Month.

But no one took the assignment more literally — or more insanely — than K-pop star Lisa Manobal, who showed up in a Louis Vuitton lace bodysuit allegedly embroidered with the face of Rosa freaking Parks… on her underwear.

Yes. Rosa Parks. Right there where the sun don't shine.

According to a statement by Louis Vuitton, the lace depicts "portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life." Though it did not clarify if any famous faces were included. Because that's where you want to put the people who mean the most to you — right there in your crotch.

But, even though LV won't admit it, the resemblance to Rosa Parks was uncanny enough that social media did what social media does best — zoomed, enhanced and collectively lost their mind. Because, as it turns out, it’s not great optics to commemorate one of the most revered women in American history by placing her directly above your butthole.

Rosa Parks once refused to give up her seat. Lisa just gave her one with a front-row view.

More From The Met Gala

Happy Birthday, Angel Reese!

OutKick content queen Angel Reese turns 23 today, and in typical Angel Reese fashion, there's nothing subtle about this year's birthday celebration. She threw a lavish party over the weekend, walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night and then boarded a private jet decked out in pink birthday balloons like Bayou Barbie just signed a max contract.

Now listen, I love a good celebration as much as the next girl — but if I have to hear one more complaint about WNBA salaries while players are sipping champagne at 30,000 feet after attending a $75,000-a-ticket fashion show, I might lose it.

And it wasn’t just Angel. A suspicious number of WNBA players made appearances at the Met Gala this year — which is wild, considering we’re constantly told they can’t even afford to fly commercial without GoFundMe assistance.

But sure, tell me again how society doesn’t value black female athletes while you're adjusting your diamond choker and posing in an outfit that costs more than Caitlin Clark's salary on the steps of the Met.

Alex Soros: Man Of The People

Horrible Alex Soros and his equally horrible fiancée, Huma Abedin, recently blessed the internet with a photoshoot straight out of "The Hunger Games: DNC Edition." Posed elegantly in their palatial New York City penthouse — which looks like it costs more per month than your average American's lifetime earnings — the couple radiated the kind of wealth and power that says: "We support the working class… from a safe distance."

Let them eat cake!

This would be tone-deaf at any time, but it’s especially rich (pun intended) coming from the heir to George Soros, the billionaire puppet master who funds progressive campaigns while claiming Republicans are the real threat to democracy. We’re constantly told the Right is ruled by oligarchs — but this dystopian New Yorker Magazine shoot from the family bankrolling half the Democratic Party gets a pass.

The only thing missing from the picture is a "No Billionaires" sign in the background. Or Bernie Sanders photoshopped into the corner, weeping into his mittens.

Other Stuff I Liked

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X / Twitter at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.