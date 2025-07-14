NBA 2K26 Cover Star Angel Reese Careless Inbound Pass Dooms Sky, Social Media Erupts

Bayou Barbie's gaffe set a shaky tone for Chicago in second half against Minnesota

Pop off, queen.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese made a wild gaffe during Monday's game against the Minnesota Lynx, casting doubt on her qualifications as an NBA 2K26 cover star.

While handling an easy inbound pass, Reese inexplicably passed the ball away from her teammate, resulting in a turnover and an immediate 3-pointer for the Lynx.

In the replay video, one Sky fan sitting courtside jumped to his feet, flailing his arms in disbelief at Reese's 20/40 court vision.

At the time of Reese's flub, Chicago held a 10-point lead, but the mistake proved costly as it shifted momentum late in the first half, setting a shaky tone for Chicago’s second-half performance. The Sky went on to lose, 91-78.

Despite the Bayou Barbie's decent first half, where Reese scored 11 points to give the Sky an early lead, Chicago lost control in the third quarter, getting outscored 24-17.

Fans reacted strongly to Reese’s errant inbound pass, with most responses being scathing.

"Face of the WNBA right here folks," one dubious fan responded.

"She's in her prime, always excited to see what's next from her," another added, though the sarcasm was evident.

Others pointed out the lack of skill on display from the sports media's proclaimed future "face of the WNBA," with many tuning in to Reese’s games disagreeing with the idea.

"In all fairness, I just watched my 5-year-old nephew do this in his beginners league," another reaction read.

Reese’s quest to eclipse Caitlin Clark as the WNBA’s golden star still has a long way to go.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela